Dennis wins stage, takes Eneco lead

Australian time-trial specialist Rohan Dennis. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Australian time-trial specialist Rohan Dennis took the Eneco Tour lead on Tuesday after winning the second stage race-against-the-clock.

Dennis, a two-time world champion in team pursuit, held the world hour record for three months last year before it was beaten by Britons Alex Dowsett and then Bradley Wiggins.

BMC Racing's Dennis inherited the overall leader's white jersey from Dutch rider and first stage winner Dylan Groenewegen, who lost 51sec over the 9.6km time-trial in Breda in the Netherlands.The 26-year-old Dennis now leads the overall standings by 5sec from Jos Van Emden, who posted Tuesday's second fastest time, with Slovakia's world champion Peter Sagan (eighth overall) 13sec adrift.Wednesday's third stage is a 186km ride between Blankenberge and Ardooie in Belgium.The Dutch-Belgian race concludes on Sunday.