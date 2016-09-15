Translate to: 

Karoo to Coast draws record entries

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 18th edition of the Pennypinchers Lions Karoo to Coast mountain bike challenge took place on Sunday, September 18 with over 96km of cycling from Uniondale to Knysna. Entries for the 2016 event sold out in record time and over 4 500 local and international happy riders gathered under clear cool skies at the start line on Voortrekker Street in Uniondale on Sunday.
 
“It is the ‘Argus’ of mountain biking,” commented many fun riders on the day. Riders seem to keep coming back each year to improve their time. The hospitality in Uniondale, where over 1 500 athletes sat together and enjoyed a top quality meal prepared by the friends and family of the Uniondale Lions, added a very special touch to the race.
 
The route is breathtakingly beautiful with such a vast contrast of scenery and terrain. It sets a great challenge for any rider: it is not too technical, so people who want to accomplish a goal of riding 100km on a mountain bike, can do so.
 
The Lions of Knysna managed the finish at the Knysna High School this year and over 10 000 people enjoyed the sunshine while watching the riders cross the line. The Lions of Uniondale and Knysna own the event and all proceeds go to charity.
 
Event organizer Zandile Meneses said that the water points were managed by teams from the Uniondale Lions, the Knysna Education Trust, the Rotary Club of Knysna and the Eden Lions. The newly established Bitou Lions Club managed the transport of food to the points and the Sea Cadets helped with the hand-out of medals at the finish venue. Marshals included volunteers from the Syndicates Motorbike Club, Knysna Sport Academy, Knysna Round Table and Allsound Security.
 
The event hopes to raise awareness of the constructive work of charities in our area, and gives donations to volunteers who help on the day and who do fantastic work in the local communities.
 
“This year we were very grateful to have had minimal incidents considering the size of the field, and we have our marshals, safety officer, medics and municipal services to thank for this. We have a team of experienced and dedicated people behind the scenes who help us take care of the riders.”
 
All proceeds from the event went to Sightfirst, the SA Guide Dog Association and other urgent needs in the community. The Knysna and Uniondale Lions handed over a cheque for R100 000 to the Guide Dog Association at the prize-giving on Sunday. The organisers emphasize that the event is focused on providing a positive experience for people who appreciate the joy and fun of cycling in nature.
 
Entries for the 2017 event will open on January 20, 2017. Riders can take a look at their results on www.karootocoast.com and their photos can be purchased from Jetline Action Photo.
 
RESULTS
Men
1. Gerrie Beukes; 2. Vickus Boshoff; 3. Tiaan Jordaan
 
Women
1. Mellusca Toovey; 2. Jeanie De Villiers; 3. Chantell Lombard
 
Knysna winners
Men: Derek Divine
Women: Franci Joubert
 
 
The 18th edition of the Pennypinchers Lions Karoo to Coast mountain bike challenge took place on Sunday. Photo: Supplied  
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
07:03 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 19%
No
George Herald 72%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
Lerich
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
LennySA
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up