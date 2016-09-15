Karoo to Coast draws record entries

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 18th edition of the Pennypinchers Lions Karoo to Coast mountain bike challenge took place on Sunday, September 18 with over 96km of cycling from Uniondale to Knysna. Entries for the 2016 event sold out in record time and over 4 500 local and international happy riders gathered under clear cool skies at the start line on Voortrekker Street in Uniondale on Sunday.

“It is the ‘Argus’ of mountain biking,” commented many fun riders on the day. Riders seem to keep coming back each year to improve their time. The hospitality in Uniondale, where over 1 500 athletes sat together and enjoyed a top quality meal prepared by the friends and family of the Uniondale Lions, added a very special touch to the race.

The route is breathtakingly beautiful with such a vast contrast of scenery and terrain. It sets a great challenge for any rider: it is not too technical, so people who want to accomplish a goal of riding 100km on a mountain bike, can do so.

The Lions of Knysna managed the finish at the Knysna High School this year and over 10 000 people enjoyed the sunshine while watching the riders cross the line. The Lions of Uniondale and Knysna own the event and all proceeds go to charity.

Event organizer Zandile Meneses said that the water points were managed by teams from the Uniondale Lions, the Knysna Education Trust, the Rotary Club of Knysna and the Eden Lions. The newly established Bitou Lions Club managed the transport of food to the points and the Sea Cadets helped with the hand-out of medals at the finish venue. Marshals included volunteers from the Syndicates Motorbike Club, Knysna Sport Academy, Knysna Round Table and Allsound Security.

The event hopes to raise awareness of the constructive work of charities in our area, and gives donations to volunteers who help on the day and who do fantastic work in the local communities.

“This year we were very grateful to have had minimal incidents considering the size of the field, and we have our marshals, safety officer, medics and municipal services to thank for this. We have a team of experienced and dedicated people behind the scenes who help us take care of the riders.”

All proceeds from the event went to Sightfirst, the SA Guide Dog Association and other urgent needs in the community. The Knysna and Uniondale Lions handed over a cheque for R100 000 to the Guide Dog Association at the prize-giving on Sunday. The organisers emphasize that the event is focused on providing a positive experience for people who appreciate the joy and fun of cycling in nature.

Entries for the 2017 event will open on January 20, 2017. Riders can take a look at their results on www.karootocoast.com and their photos can be purchased from Jetline Action Photo.

1. Gerrie Beukes; 2. Vickus Boshoff; 3. Tiaan Jordaan

1. Mellusca Toovey; 2. Jeanie De Villiers; 3. Chantell Lombard

Women: Franci Joubert

The 18th edition of the Pennypinchers Lions Karoo to Coast mountain bike challenge took place on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

