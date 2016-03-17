Cross Country Championships in George tomorrow

Richard Stander, George Mayor Melvin Naik, Jakes Jacobs and Moses Gericke at tonight's function to welcome provinces to the SA Cross Country Championships taking place in George tomorrow. Photo: Lyndall Mgadle

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - About 3500 athletes will take part in the SA Cross Country Championships at Olympia School in George tomorrow.

This is the second time that the championships will be hosted in George.

A function took place at the school tonight to welcome the provinces.

The mayor of George, Melvin Naik was in attendance, as well all board members and commission members of Athletics South Africa and the 17 athletic provinces.

Naik also delivered the welcome speech.

Tomorrow's event will also be used to select the SA cross country team that will take place in the World Championships in Uganda next year.

