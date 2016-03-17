Translate to: 

Strawberry Festival: Sports entries open

he trail run has a new route with two categories - a 5km family fun run or walk (age 9+) and a 9km trail run (age 13+).
GEORGE NEWS - Join in the fun at one of the annual sports events at the Strawberry Festival presented by Ola on 1 and 2 October.
 
Choose between trail running, mountain biking and crossfit or enter events on both days. Entries are officially open and can be pre-entered online or at participating sports shops.
 
CrossFit
The CrossFit George Fittest in the Garden Route competition consists of inter-box challenges with categories for ladies individual, men’s individual and 4-person teams, happening on Saturday 1 October at 09:30.
 
Trail Run/Walk
The trail run is using a new route this year and has two categories - a 5km family fun run / walk (age 9+), and a 9km trail run (age 13+). There are medals, cash and spot prizes as well as goodie bags for the first 100 runners. Both races start at 09:00 on Sunday 02 October. Pre-entry is R30 for the 5km and R50 for the 9km, and on-the-day entry is R50 for the 5km and R100 for the 9km. The 9km is limited to 150 runners. Participants earn Discovery points on both categories.
 
Mountain Biking
There are three event categories spanning the entire family, with the Moore Stephens George Toddler Dash, the Moore Stephens George Berry MTB Relay Juniors and Main Event. Each category has medals and prizes, and the relays have goodie bags.
 
The Toddler Dash is a fun race around the strawberry field for 1 - 6 year olds. The race starts at 09:00 on Saturday 1 October and costs R20 per child.
 
The Juniors and Main Event work on a relay system: riders complete as many laps as they can in the specified time frame on a 5km relay track through the countryside. The Juniors, for 7 – 13 year olds, is a one hour race starting at 9am and riders can enter in 2-man teams or solo. 2-man team pre-entry is R120 and solo is R70. On-the-day entry is R150 and R100 respectively. The main event, for age 14+, is two hours and starts at 10:30. 2-man team pre-entry is R250 and solo is R200. On-the-day entry is R300 and R250 respectively. In the main event, there are two STRAVA challenges – the Moore Stephens Monster and the Moore Stephens Speedster with special prizes awarded. More prize information can be viewed on the festival website.
 
The trail run and mountain bike routes go through the strawberry fields with magnificent views of the farm landscape, mountain and dams whilst CrossFit is happening in the hub of the festival. All three events have spectator friendly points so make sure to bring family and friends, and enjoy the festival afterwards.
 
With the pre-entry discounts, it is worth it to get your entry in early.
 
Visit www.strawberryfestival.co.za for more info.
 
