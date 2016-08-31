Cyclist Goldy Fuchs aims for gold at Rio Paralympics

Cyclist Goldy Fuchs. Image: twitter.com

Fuchs says he would like to make the country proud.



"I’m going there to make my country and my mother proud. I’m going for gold."



On the sidelines, first time flag-bearer Zanele Situ also shared words of encouragement for other athletes with disabilities.



"Pull your head up and focus on it with all your heart."

NATIONAL NEWS - Cyclist Goldy Fuchs says he hopes to retain his number one world ranking at the Rio Paralympics.Eighteen athletes from the Western Cape jetted off to Brazil yesterday. They make up almost half of the South African team which will compete at the event.A high-spirited Western Cape team has left for Rio de Janeiro being cheered on by family and fans.