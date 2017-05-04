Translate to: 

Norris notches Open start with victory in Japan

Norris notches Open start with victory in Japan
Shaun Norris. Photo: Sunshine Tour.
GOLFING NEWS - Shaun Norris took the Rookie of the Year honours on the Japan Golf Tour last year, but on Sunday, the big-hitting South African took his status in Japan to a whole new level when he won the 17th JGT Championship Mori Building Cup in Ibaraki.
 
Norris fired a final round 64 at the Shishido Hills Country Club to seal success with a four shot victory over Seungsu Han of South Korea on 13 under 271. The win – worth ¥30,000,000 (roughly R3.4 million) – elevated Norris to second in the Official Money List, but it’s a victory that keeps on giving.
 
The breakthrough in his eighth start this season also netted the 35-year-old Norris a berth in this year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July and a start at the World Golf Championship – Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone in early August.
 
“It was just a beautiful day,” said a delighted Norris.
 
“It was just one of those days where everything went my way. I struck the ball beautifully, kept the ball in and the putter did the rest. I was never in any kind of trouble and I capitalised on all my opportunities.
 
“It’s a simple case of having the self-belief that you can succeed and putting in the hard work to make that happen. Having the support of my wife Candice and the guys at Lumenrock Sports Management International over the last couple of years has kept me positive and driven and it’s great to get rewarded for that commitment in the biggest way possible.”
 
Norris launched into contention with rounds of 67, 72 and 68 and was tied for third at the start of the final round, one shot back from co-leaders Filipino Angelo Que and Australian Brendan Jones, a 14-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour.
 
Birdies at two, four and five kept him in touch with Jones as Que fell out of contention and the Silver Lakes golfer took the lead when he erased a lone drop at nine with an eagle two at the par four 10th.
 
Further gains at 11 and 13 helped Norris to open up a comfortable gap on his pursuers and the 35-year-old signed off in style with a birdie at the final hole.
 
Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira tied for third with Jones.
 
Norris – a two-time Sunshine Tour winner – broke into the winner’s circle on the international stage when he lifted the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship on the Asian Tour in October 2015.
 
Just four months later, he won the Asian and Japan Golf Tours co-sanctioned Leopalace21 Myanmar Open, which helped him to the rookie of the year award last year.
 
The Japan Tour will now have a one month break ahead of its next event beginning in Hokkaido on July 6th.
ARTICLE: LALI STANDER
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:19 (GMT+2), Mon, 05 June 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the director of a department is directly responsible for the quality of service delivery?
Yes
George Herald 94%
No
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
Berseba
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
bosvos
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up