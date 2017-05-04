More than 60 children at golf clinic

With the bunker cleaned and raked, Joseph Booysen starts his golf clinic. Chadley Joseph (left), Llewellyn Hector, Clifton Jacobs, Shavondré Damons, Keano Damons, Enrico Ryneveldt and L-Junior Jones study his technique. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - A makeshift golf course on the open stretch of land behind the old McCain factory was a hive of activity on Saturday 20 May when more than 60 children attended a golf clinic at the Joseph Booysen Golf Legacy Academy.

Booysen, a member of the George Golf Club, started the academy near his home in Rosemoor 12 years ago. The course is flanked by a badly polluted stream that separates Rosemoor from Conville.

This presents an opportunity for the youngsters to prove their dedication, since they have to clear the area of broken bottles and rubbish bags, rake the ground and prepare the bunkers before they can tee off. Booysen presented the clinic to introduce children to the wonderful game of golf by teaching them the basics.

"I am identifying talented youngsters whom I hope, if funding allows, to take to the George Golf Club later this year. I want them to also experience the joy I have found in playing on a proper golf course," he said.

Keano Damons (13) from Conville said, "It was a great experience as I learnt new techniques that will improve my game. Mr Booysen is my hero. He introduced me to golf and with hardly any money he continues to teach us the finer points of the game."

ARTICLE & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

