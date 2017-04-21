GolfRSA Juniors hit back at Challenge Cup

Martin Vorster from the GolfRSA Juniors. Photo: GolfRSA.

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER

GOLFING NEWS - South Africa’s rising talent fought back superbly to overturn a calamitous start to beat the University Sport South Africa (USSA) team in the opening round of the 15th SA Challenge Cup in Melkbosstrand on Monday.Reigning Nomads SA Boys U-15 champion Martin Vorster downed Jason Broomhead 1-up and 2017 Sanlam SA Amateur champion Christo Lamprecht drove the last nail in USSA’s coffin when he beat Clayton Mansfield 1-up.The KwaZulu-Natal youth went 1-up on Botha when the Central Gauteng player double bogeyed the 15th and the pair halved 16 and 17 in pars, but Botha secured the win for 2014 champions with a birdie finish at the par four 18th.GolfRSA Juniors beat University Sport South Africa 7 - 5Central Gauteng beat Presidents Team 6.5 - 5.5Western Province beat Gauteng North 6.5 - 5.5Standings after Round 1(Positon / Union / Played / Won / Drawn / Lost / Points / Games Points)1 GolfRSA Juniors (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 7)T2 Central Gauteng (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 6.5)T2 Western Province (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 6.5)T4 Gauteng North (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 5.5)T4 Presidents Team (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 5.5)6 University Sport South Africa (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 5)