Translate to: 

Branden Grace grabs Texas Open lead

Branden Grace grabs Texas Open lead
Branden Grace.
GOLFING NEWS - South African Branden Grace had seven birdies in a six-under par 66 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the US PGA Tour's Texas Open.

Grace, coming off an 11th place finish in his title defence at the Heritage, birdied three of the four par-fives on the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

His birdie at the par-five eighth marked the start of three birdies in a row, a burst that included a 25 foot putt at the ninth to salvage a birdie after his tee shot found the rough.

"I hit it right in the thick of stuff and managed to get a flyer," Grace said. "I think I hit a wedge from 180 yards, got it to the back level. Made 25-footer for birdie. That's the best birdie I made all day."

Grace played early and said the winds that can bedevil golfers at the Oaks were mild.

"There's gusting," added Grace. "The nice thing about this place, there's not that many trees out there. It's all more bushes.

"So you can pretty much judge what the wind is going to do to the ball as soon as it gets over them. It was nice. This is a nice little breeze to what it could be out here."
 
08:47 (GMT+2), Fri, 21 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do the long weekends affect your work productivity?
It doesn't affect me because I work on public holidays
George Herald 29%
I love it because I can take time off
George Herald 71%
Men
Women
Search
Genius2
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 49.
wezala
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 32 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up