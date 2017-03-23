Bryan beats Donald for Heritage title

Wesley Bryan.

GOLFING NEWS - Augusta resident Wesley Bryan watched last week’s Masters from outside the ropes, but he will be playing there next year after winning the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.Bryan, the top player on the secondary Web.com Tour last year, showed that he belongs on the big stage when he carded a closing four-under 67 to earn his first victory on the PGA Tour, one stroke ahead of Englishman Luke Donald.Bryan finished at 13-under-par 271 on the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island to become the first South Carolina-born player to win the event since it began in 1969, when Arnold Palmer won the inaugural event.Among the rewards is an invitation to next year’s Masters, which he did not qualify for this year.“Coming into the year I wanted to win before Augusta,” Bryan told the CBS telecast. “I wanted to tee it up there but I guess the week after Augusta is not too bad. I'm going to remember this for a long time.”Bryan was part of the gallery for the first round of the Masters, which was played in howling winds at Augusta National.“I went out and watched my buddy Russell Henley for a bit,” Bryan, 27, said. “I wanted to see how it played in those conditions. I soaked it up, the fan experience.“Next time I’ll be inside the ropes. I get to sleep in my own bed and tee it up.”Bryan remained calm on Sunday except for one brief moment on the 17th tee when he suddenly realised victory was within his grasp.