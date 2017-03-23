Translate to: 

Bryan beats Donald for Heritage title

Bryan beats Donald for Heritage title
Wesley Bryan.
GOLFING NEWS - Augusta resident Wesley Bryan watched last week’s Masters from outside the ropes, but he will be playing there next year after winning the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.

Bryan, the top player on the secondary Web.com Tour last year, showed that he belongs on the big stage when he carded a closing four-under 67 to earn his first victory on the PGA Tour, one stroke ahead of Englishman Luke Donald.

Bryan finished at 13-under-par 271 on the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island to become the first South Carolina-born player to win the event since it began in 1969, when Arnold Palmer won the inaugural event.

Among the rewards is an invitation to next year’s Masters, which he did not qualify for this year.

“Coming into the year I wanted to win before Augusta,” Bryan told the CBS telecast. “I wanted to tee it up there but I guess the week after Augusta is not too bad. I'm going to remember this for a long time.”

Bryan was part of the gallery for the first round of the Masters, which was played in howling winds at Augusta National.

“I went out and watched my buddy Russell Henley for a bit,” Bryan, 27, said. “I wanted to see how it played in those conditions. I soaked it up, the fan experience.

“Next time I’ll be inside the ropes. I get to sleep in my own bed and tee it up.”

Bryan remained calm on Sunday except for one brief moment on the 17th tee when he suddenly realised victory was within his grasp.

Read more on SuperSport.
09:59 (GMT+2), Tue, 18 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...
The Last Face
The Last Face
The Last Face is a 2016 American drama film directed by Sean Penn and...
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell is a 2017 American science fiction action film directed...
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby is a 2017 American computer-animated comedy film, loosely...
Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The George Airport has been approved to upgrade to a CAT 8 aerodrome. This means that it is now able to receive larger aircraft. Do you think this will boost local tourism?
Yes
George Herald 86%
No
George Herald 10%
I'm not sure
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Robbie001
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
Marius168
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 24 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up