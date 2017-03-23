McComb goes on tear at Kyalami Challenge

Tyron McComb. Photo: CJ du Plooy

GOLFING NEWS - A sensational five-birdie blitz at Kyalami Country Club rocketed Fourways golfer Tyron McComb straight to the top of the pile in the weather-affected IGT Challenge Tour’s Kyalami Challenge yesterday.

Play was suspended due to dangerous conditions and eventually called off as lightning lit up the skies in Midrand, but not before the 26-year-old Dainfern golfer shot a flawless nine-under-par 63 to leave nearest his challengers in the dust.

McComb finished three shots clear of Country Club Johannesburg’s Andi Dill and he is four strokes ahead of Sunshine Tour campaigners JC Richie and Breyten Meyer and Glenvista professional Michael Dreyer.

McComb launched his opening round with three straight birdies, but a brace of birdies at four and five got him into red numbers. He turned two under and the five-birdie blitz from 10 plus further gains at 16 and 18 saw him complete the back nine in 29 strokes.

“I left a few birdie putts short on the front nine, including a really short one at nine, but then I remembered a bit of advice my dad gave me for Qualifying School,” said McComb. “I am striking the ball really well and I hit everything close, but just couldn’t get the ball in the hole. My dad told me to use a little more flick in my left wrist and I remembered this when we turned.

“Suddenly the putts just starting dropping; all five birdies were around three metres. At 15 I hit flick wedge well past the hole, but saved par and made a five-footer for birdie at 16. Unfortunately I missed a three meter putt at 17 for birdie, but I made a great up-and-down from the bunker at 18 to finish with another birdie.

“It was such a great feeling to see those short putts find the hole and I hope I can carry that momentum forward on Tuesday.”

Two years ago, McComb won an event in the Race to Q-School that earned him passage to ply his trade on the Professional Golf Tour of India.

He split his time between the IGT Challenge Tour and India and the experience paid off when he earned his card for the 2016 Sunshine Tour. Unable to hold on to the card, McComb had to make a return trip to Qualifying School in March.

“This time I missed his card by five shots and if I’m perfectly honest, it was my own fault,” he said.

“I didn’t graft as hard as I did to prepare for the Sunshine Tour and I paid the price for slacking off. It was disappointing to miss, but I know I will benefit from another season playing the IGT Challenge Tour and the Big Easy Tour events.

“Hopefully I can earn my card through one or the other, but I had to take a long, hard look at the situation and admit it was my own doing. I’ve stepped up my work ethic and I hope hard work this year will pay off.”

Meanwhile Musi Nethunzwi from the Gary Player Class of 2017 produced a two bogey 68 to tie for sixth with five-time Sunshine Tour winner Merrick Bremner, the winner of last week’s Waterkloof Challenge on the country’s premier golf development circuit.

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER

Sunshine Ladies Tour rookie Ivanna Samu opened her campaign with a two under 70 to tie Sipho Bujela, Zimbabwe's Sheldon Steyn, Paul Boshoff, Herman Loubser and amateur quartet Luke Brown, Andrew Carlsson, Gareth Clements and Ruhan van Dijk.