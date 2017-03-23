Hoffman makes hay in Augusta comfort zone

Charley Hoffman.

The 40-year-old Californian, who has won four PGA Tour titles, came into the tournament on a good run of form, finishing tied fourth at the Genesis Open and joint second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

GOLFING NEWS - Charley Hoffman just feels in a good place every time he plays Augusta National, and he proved it in emphatic style by shooting a superb 65 in the US Masters first round on Thursday.The American world number 52 made light of high winds to plunder nine birdies in a brilliant display which earned him a four-shot advantage, the biggest opening-round lead in the year's first major for 62 years."Just when I step on the property, I feel good," Hoffman told reporters."Visually - I'm a very visual person - it fits my eye. It feels good when I'm on the greens and on the tees and hitting shots into the green. It just makes me focus a little bit more and I definitely feel comfortable here."