Big guns in golf deadlock

Christo Lamprecht, from George, found himself in the leading group at the Nomads SA Boys u.19 Stroke Play Qualifier in Langebaan on Tuesday. Photo: Pieter Els

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Curro SA Juniors International champion Wilco Nienaber found himself deadlocked for the lead with two members of South Africa's victorious All-Africa Junior Golf Championship team and two more in close pursuit as second round action wrapped up in the Nomads SA Boys u.19 Stroke Play Qualifier on Tuesday.

Nienaber won the SA Boys u.15 and u.17 titles and the 16-year-old from Bloemfontein put himself in a strong position to challenge for a third Nomads SA Boys title with a four-under-par 68. He took the lead at nine-under, but overnight leader Christo Lamprecht from George and Jayden Schaper from Ekurhuleni made it a party of three at Langebaan Golf and Sports Club.

Reigning SA Amateur champion Lamprecht clung to a share of pole position with a 69, while Schaper – who won the SA Boys u.13 and u.15 titles – threw his name in the hat with a 67.

The 36-hole cut to the top 64 and ties was set at nine over, leaving 67 players in the field that will contest the third and final rounds on Wednesday to earn a coveted spot in the 32-man line-up that will challenge for the Match Play Championship title.

