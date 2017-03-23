Translate to: 

Big boost for Junior Golf in South Africa

GolfRSA CEO Grant Hepburn, Paul Stewart - Executive Director at Bridge Fund Managers - and Peter Little of the SA Golf Development Board at Royal Cape Golf Course.
GOLFING NEWS - Junior golf in South Africa has received a timely lift with the announcement of a brand new national series of events that will culminate in two players qualifying to take part in the North and South Junior at Pinehurst, North Carolina in the United States of America next year.
 
The Bridge Fund Manager Junior Series – sanctioned by GolfRSA – will tee off in Cape Town on 3 July with 18 events taking place across all provincial unions and catering for various skill levels.
 
The event is open to boys and girls, playing in Under-19 and Under-13 age group categories.
 
Tournament winners in the Under-19 division will be invited to their regional final ¬– North or South – with regional champions playing their way into the prestigious North and South Junior, which has previously seen Major winners such as Jack Nicklaus, Curtis Strange, Davis Love and Morgan Pressel take part.
 
“We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of junior golf in South Africa via the Bridge Fund Managers Junior Series,” said Paul Stewart, Executive Director at Bridge Fund Managers.
 
“We believe this partnership will engender a love of the game among younger generations and unearth future champion golfers.”
 
The South African Golf Development Board will manage the Bridge Fund Manager Junior Series events and the series has a strong development angle, with each host provincial union invited to nominate eight SAGDB players to take part in the applicable provincial tournament at no cost.
 
“This is an opportunity for GolfRSA to sanction a series of tournaments with the support of our partners, the South African Golf Development Board,” said CEO of GolfRSA, Grant Hepburn. “As an organisation, GolfRSA promotes unity and co-operation between the various golfing bodies and this is an ideal platform for us to work together on an exciting new project.
 
“We thank Bridge Fund Managers for their support and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with them.”
To add more excitement to the event, Bridge Fund Managers has announced a unit trust prize for the first hole-in-one scored in the series, while TaylorMade has signed up as series partner, providing equipment prizes for the various divisions.

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER
 
