Eagle helps Leishman to Bay Hill title

Marc Leishman.

"It just all came together," Leishman said. "To do it here is really good. It was just an unbelievable day."

Leishman fired a final-round three-under par 69 to stand on 11-under 277 for 72 holes at the famed Orlando, Florida, layout in the first event since the death of tournament namesake Palmer, the golf legend who had hosted the event annually.

