Fowler pays tribute to Palmer

GOLFING NEWS - Arnold Palmer’s legacy will live on this week as Rickie Fowler heads to Bay Hill for the first Arnold Palmer Invitational since his passing, with plans to pay tribute to The King.Throughout the week Rickie will sport the iconic umbrella logo on his hat and polo, and on Wednesday, Fowler will wear a commemorative pair of PUMA Golf IGNITE Hi-Tops featuring iconic images of the legendary Palmer.