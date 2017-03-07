Myburgh’s albatross leads the way

Gert Myburgh.

Reflecting on how he made that albatross, Myburgh said: “I didn’t hit the best of tee shots; I just sclaffed it a bit to the right,” he said, “I then hit a soft three-wood to the left with a small fade, and it just went straight to the pin. My playing partner, Ruan (Huysamen) told me it was in and at first I didn’t believe him.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Gert Myburgh made the first albatross of his career in the opening round of the Final Stage Qualifying School for the Sunshine Tour on Monday as Randpark Golf Club allowed for some low scoring – no fewer than four players scored 67 to place themselves top of the leaderboard.NJ Arnoldi, Teboho Sefatsa, Myburgh and amateur Aubrey Beckley all shot five-under-par 67 to station themselves at the top of the leaderboard.“I’m very happy about that round. I don’t know if you know but I made an albatross today; that’s my first albatross so I was quite happy with that,” he said. “Usually I struggle on fast greens like these but I putted solidly today. I had one three-putt.”