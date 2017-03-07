Nienaber, Macnab a fierce force at Curro SAJI

Wilco Nienaber leads by three strokes at the 36-hole mark in the Curro SA Junior International; credit Shaun Roy / Image SA.

NATIONAL NEWS - Free State’s Wilco Nienaber fired a five-under-par 67 to take a three-shot lead in the 106-strong Boys Competition at the Curro South African Juniors International (SAJI), while fellow South African Caitlyn Macnab edged out Australia’s Jihye Park to keep the overnight lead in the 42-strong Girls Competition on day two of the Global Golf Junior Tour event at Durbanville Golf Club on Wednesday.

It was a fine morning’s work for Bloemfontein’s Nienaber in far windier conditions than the previous day. The 16-year-old generates tremendous club-head speed and hits it a land-mile. For those spectators that watched Nienaber go about his business, it was an absolute treat.

At a Ping testing, the country’s seventh-ranked junior was ranked second to American Bubba Watson in this area of the game.

To hit a ball over 350m is out of the reach for most teenagers, but Nienaber showed off his length when he played the four par fives in five under, including an eagle at the 11th hole. When he made mistakes, such as the bogeys at four and 18, he just buries the setback and re-focuses on the next shot.

“It’s always a big thrill when you make an eagle,” said Nienaber. “I found the fairway off the tee on 11 and had 190 metres to the pin. I smashed a four-iron into the wind to just off the green and then holed my chip shot.

“You want to take advantage of the par fives and to bag three more birdies definitely lifted the spirits. I hit 15 greens in regulation, which was another big plus. It’s a pity that the putter wasn’t hot, because I could have gone lower. My aim in the final round will be the same; accuracy with the driver and putt for as many birdies as possible. If it plays out that way, my chances of winning will be pretty good.”

Defending champion Garrick Higgo from Boland remains in the hunt after a 71 left him three shots off the pace. The De Zalze Golf Club member endured a bit of a nightmare in the afternoon session making a triple bogey and two double bogeys to go with five birdies and an eagle.

“I felt I played well, but the luck element deserted me,” Higgo said. “Making a six on a par three hurts big time and dropping two shots on two par four isn’t going to win you anything. But I rebounded well and I am still in with a chance of defending my title.

“I played the practice round with Wilco and he hit it 50 metres past me. At the last hole, he was pin-high with his driver and that hole plays 355 metres. He is definitely the guy to beat”

Western Provinces’ Luca Filippi carded a 70 to finish in third, five strokes behind Nienaber, while overnight leader Alexandre Lasalarie was left with work to do after a second round 75. The Frenchman is tied for fourth Jayden Schaper from Ekurhuleni, who returned a 70.

Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate’s Macnab continued to lead the charge through 36 holes and is the only player under par – no par-beaters on Wednesday.

While she could only manage a three-over 75 today which was seven shots shy of her 68 on day one, her lead over a thinning chasing pack is a healthy three shots.

The 15-year-old has never won a tournament before. “A big day tomorrow for sure,” Macnab said.

“To be leading is an amazing experience and hard to describe. Plenty of butterflies right now and again before I tee off. I’m going to focus on my game and not get sucked into a match-play mind-set.

“As for my round, it was full of ups-and-downs. I was a bit flustered before teeing off due to an interview catching me off-guard. I ended up bombing my tee shot at the first but managed to save par. Not the best front-nine and I was five-over-par walking to the 10th. I re-grouped well and hit some great drives. The best one was on 13 where the ball landed on the green and I holed the 20-metre putt for eagle two. Being three-over early on set me back, but I held on to the lead.”

Defending champion Woo Ju-Son cut a dejected figure after her round of one-over 71 left her in a share of second place with one-time leader Jihye Park of Australia.

“It wasn’t my day,” Son said. “I made too many bogeys and didn’t get any rhythm going. But that’s golf. I’m still in second place and there are still another 18 holes to play. The three-club wind today never bothered me, but my shot-making was poor. I ended up with five bogeys and four birdies. So if I can get a run going my chances improve significantly.”

Park felt that she had an “okay” round.

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER

“My tee shots were better but my putting below average and my chipping let me down,” said the Australian. “I didn’t play the short holes well, I never found the greens and made three bogeys, not to mention dropping a shot on 18. But I did make four birdies to ease the pain. I still feel I can win the tournament if I play to my full potential, I came to SA to win after all.”136 Wilco Nienaber 69 67139 Garrick Higgo 69 70141 Luca Filippi 71 70142 Jayden Schaper 72 70; Alexandre Lasalarie FRA 67 75143 Dehan Joubert 75 68; David Amm ZIM 71 72144 Oliver Goldhill 71 73; Samuel Simpson 69 75145 Alex van Wyk 74 71; Robin Williams GBR 72 73; Roman Kumpost CZE 71 74146 Barend Botha 72 74; Sebasian Wiis DEN 70 76147 Xander Prinsloo 75 72; Liam Cloete 73 74; Warwick Purchase 73 74; Jason Shaun Hale 73 74148 Janco Joel Maritz 76 72; Nicolai Rogen Jensen DEN 75 73; Jordan Duminy 75 73; Angus Klintworth 73 75; Franklin Manchest 72 76; Brandon Geere 70 78149 Joshua Smedema 75 74; Chris Woollam 74 75; Martin Vorster 73 76; Shaun Jones 70 79150 Kieron van Wyk 76 74; Dandre Spies 75 75; Ayden Senger 75 75; Carlo Heunis 74 76; Justin Kersten ZIM 74 76151 Andre Chong SIN 74 77; Nikhil Gopal 73 78; Christiaan Burke 72 79152 Luke Pienaar 78 74; Ian Botha 76 76; Nikhil Rama 75 77153 Felix Schoeffthaler AUT 77 76; Cole Stevens 77 76; Tyler Duncan AUS 77 76; Liam van Deventer 74 79; Antoine Sale 74 79; Hampus Björkman SWE 73 80; Lisanthan Moodley 72 81154 Hilmi Mallick 81 73; Loic Heurtin FRA 79 75; Hannes Hilburger GER 78 76; Sascha Derp AUT 77 77; Chandler Shaw 76 78; Carl Mwale 76 78; Adam Samnegård SWE 75 79; Jakub Hrinda 72 82155 Alessio Graziani 76 79; Liam Millard 73 82156 NJ Botha 80 76; Aidon Willemse 78 78; Nash de Klerk 78 78; Felix Krammer GER 77 79; Daniel Cronje 76 80157 Sean Cronje 81 76; Jens Christian Tvergaard DEN 78 79; Jeremy Feist AUT 77 80; Titouan Berny 77 80; Ben van Wyk 77 80; Freddie Spencer 77 80; Thomas Heaton AUS 75 82158 Riaan Rooi 82 76; Romain Legentil 80 78; Francois Cilliers 80 78159 Connor de Groote 83 76; Gheran Hattingh 78 81; Wayne Profit 77 82160 Sebastian Wernli GER 82 78; Aidil Nor Amani Norazman Bin SIN 82 78; Tobias Schartelmueller AUT 81 79; Kifentse Nukeri 79 81161 Keyan Loubser 82 79; Jakub Urbanski POL 82 79; Paul Kamml AUT 77 84162 Devon Whitaker 85 77; Louis Tee SIN 81 81; Miles Taylor 81 81; Tyran Snyders 81 81; Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa ZIM 79 83; Alessio Battista ITA 79 83163 Eckart Kassier 82 81; Alvar Zwahlen SUI 82 81; William Geach ZIM 81 82; Matthew Mc Carthy165 Joshua Wiese 85 80; Vuylowethu Dlamini 83 82166 Johannes Hounsgaard GER 84 82; Henco Rieckert 83 83168 Bastian Buhk GER 80 88169 Mikolaj Kniaginin POL 88 81; Alexander van der Merwe 81 88170 Duvan Pretorius 83 87; Henrik Mårtensson SWE 82 88172 Nikolaus Rudolf AUT 88 84; Marcus Taylor 86 86174 Lorenzo Laböck GER 92 82180 Janco Fivaz 89 91182 Aryaman Mohan ZAM 93 89143 Caitlyn Macnab 68 75145 Woo-Ju Son 72 73; Jihye Park AUS 71 74148 Cecilie B.S Nielsen DEN 74 74; Greta Minetto ITA 72 76152 Cloe Grand 77 75154 Kaiyuree Moodley 76 78155 Chiara Contomathios 75 80; Rhianna-Maree Lewis AUS 74 81157 Laila Hrindova 79 78; Nicole Polivchak POL 77 80; Cara Ford 77 80; Kiera Floyd 74 83158 Anna Höybye Schmidt DEN 75 83; Catherine Lau 74 84160 Casandra Hall 80 80; Crystal Beukes 79 81161 Dorota Zalewska POL 82 79; Kaleigh Telfer 79 82162 Nikoline Brenøe-Mouritzen DEN 83 79; Marie-Louise Tommerup DEN 80 82163 Lisa Marie Schumacher GER 83 80; Sophie-Charlott Hempel GER 79 84164 Eva-Lucia Lindner GER 81 83; Kelsey Nicholas 80 84165 Jordan Rothman 83 82; Annemieke Campo NED 83 82168 Nadia Van der Westhuizen 85 83169 Jahaanvie Walia ZAM 88 81; Nicole Shue Ying Mok SIN 83 86; Aaliyah Abrahams 81 88171 Vivien Rosner GER 82 89172 Katrine Roepstorff DEN 87 85; Kim Turgut 86 86173 Lisa Papitsch 87 86174 Denise Mei Yan Wong SIN 92 82; Noluthando Mdanda 85 89175 Patrizia Schaefer GER 91 84176 Amanda Thybo Bjerre Nielsen DEN 86 90177 Hijke Pretorius 91 86180 Marietta Sandra Ruhl GER 88 92191 Marine Legentil 98 93