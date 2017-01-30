Rundle College golf day

Kingswood Golf Estate is perfectly placed between the Fancourt Links and George Golf Course at the very heart of the Garden Route's golf hub.

GEORGE NEWS - Rundle College will be hosting a Golf Day on Friday 24 March at Kingswood Golf Estate.

The event was rescheduled after it rained out on the original date.

The students of the 2016 AS Level Class committed to a golf day to raise funds to subsidise fees for students who cannot afford higher education.

All money raised is to be paid into Ask Life Skills (non-profit company).

The management team at Rundle College committed to assisting the students with this project.

