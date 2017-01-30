George golfer leads at African Amateur Champs

Christo Lamprecht. Photo: Ernest Blignault

Connor Syme from Scotland, who ranks 18th in the world amateur golf rankings, set the early target at five under, but the 16-year-old Southern Cape junior fired six birdies in the afternoon edge to the top of the pile.

The first day certainly belonged to South Africa’s top ranked juniors.

Lamprecht and Filippi solid opening efforts and a 78 from Ekurhuleni’s Jayden Schaper saw the GolfRSA Junior SA Team finish the first day locked in the lead with defending champions Scotland in the 54-hole Team Competition.

The Scots put together their two under 214 with the 67 from Syme, an even-par 72 from Liam Johnston and a 75 from Craig Howie.

South Africa’s senior team are not far behind, though.

Kyle McClatchie set the pace for Team RSA with an opening 72, Marco Steyn added a 72 and Aubrey Beckley carded a 73 to put the team in the hunt at even-par 216.

Lamprecht said he made a positive decision to start a new chapter at Leopard Creek this week and being part of the Junior SA Team helped immensely to push the reset button on his 7 & 6 triumph in the final round at Humewood Golf Club last Friday.

“I had a day to just enjoy the victory, but as soon as I met up with the rest of the team, my head was back in the game,” he said. “We have an incredible team spirit going and that helped me to focus. I’m not just playing for myself; I’m playing for all the guys on the team.”

“I managed to keep the ball in play, and I gave myself a lot of chances with really solid ball-striking into the greens,” he said.

“I’m very glad that I could help the team to a good start and I’ve put myself in a good position, too. This course is everything I’ve heard and seen and more. It’s immaculate and the greens roll so true. I feel so privileged to be playing here for the first time.”

