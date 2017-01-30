Translate to: 

Scott revamps his masterplan

Australia's Adam Scott.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - From training and scheduling to coaches and caddie, Australia's Adam Scott has changed his golf routine in order to enchance his chances at winning more major titles.

The 36-year-old world number seven defends his US PGA Honda Classic title starting on Thursday at PGA National, the launch pad for a run to the Masters in April at Augusta National, where he captured his only major crown in 2013.

"Major events are important to me," Scott said on Wednesday. "It's a good time to take stock. I really want to win more majors before my time runs out."

To that end, Scott has split with long-time swing coach Brad Malone, his brother-in-law, and tweaked the shared caddie relationship between David Clark and semi-retired Steve Williams, the former Tiger Woods caddie from New Zealand who will now be Scott's bagman at tune-up events as well as the majors.

"I learned last year it's tricky for the caddie to know how I'm playing if they haven't seen me play for eight weeks," Scott said. "That's critical going into a major so Steve will caddy the week before the majors so he's fresh with that information.

"I feel really good about where everything is this year. I feel I know what the outcome is going to be more so than last couple of years."

Scott outlined a plan of attack for the majors in 2011 that paid off with a Masters green jacket and saw him finish in the top 10 in 11 of 19 majors through the 2015 British Open.

But Scott, married with a two-year-old daughter and another child on the way, was an also-ran at the majors in 2016, sharing 42nd at the Masters, 43rd at the British Open and 18th at the US Open and PGA Championship.

"It was time. I saw the trends," Scott said. "Preparing the way I was had kind of expired and I had to re-evaluate and refresh the whole system.

"I can be more productive doing a week's preparation at home, then playing an event and doing some practice at that event with clear focus before heading to the majors."
 
08:40 (GMT+2), Thu, 23 February 2017
