Translate to: 

International golfers at Fancourt

International golfers at Fancourt
Lee and Sam Westwood
GEORGE NEWS - Professional golfers and guests flocked to Fancourt from Thursday 16 February for the annual prestigious Dimension Data Pro-Am golf tournament. The event has been staged at Fancourt since 2010 and is one of the highlights on the Sunshine Golf tour calendar.
 
Georgie Davidson, CEO of Fancourt, gave the George Herald a glimpse into the effort that went into presenting such a big event.
 
About 1500 people - golfers, their families and crew - started arriving on Thursday for the four-day tournament which saw 165 professional golfers and 165 amateurs participating in the Pro-Am event.
 
It ran in conjunction with the Sunshine Tournament for professionals, where Paul Lawrie was the men's professional winner and Chris Swanepoel the runner-up, while Nicole Garcia won with a sensational eagle in the women's division.
 
Well-known golfers such as Lee Westwood, Darren Fichardt and Lee-Anne Pace were joined by sports personalities such as Francois Pienaar, Nick Mallett, Rob Louw, Jacques Kallis, John Robbie, Dan Nicholl, Chubby Chandler and Allan Lamb.
 
Well-oiled operation
Davidson said while the players and guests have a seamless experience, it takes massive behind-the-scenes orchestration to ensure the event is a success.
 
Three hotels and numerous guesthouses were booked out for the event and flights to George were fully booked for five days.
 
The men's event was played on the Montagu and Outeniqua Golf Courses at Fancourt and the privately owned The Links. The women's event was played at George Golf Club and on Outeniqua Golf Course at Fancourt.
 
Over 160 local caddies with intimate knowledge of all the courses shared their skills with the players.
 
The kitchen brigade of 40 chefs sourced local produce and prepared over 7500 plates of food over the event's 5 days. This included hosting three dinners in a marquee tent near the clubhouse.
 
Over 1300 rounds of golf were played.
The hum of mowers and tractors could be heard in the early hours as the greenkeepers commenced course preparation.
 
A continuous train of shuttles assisted with airport transfers, shopping trips, transfers to surrounding hotels, charity events in the community as well as offsite lunches for the ladies.
 
Recycle
Over two skips of plastic were recycled and the team managed to collect 20kg of plastic tops for the 'Tops & Tags' initiative. The plan is to donate a wheelchair to the community once the target of 150kg has been reached.
 
The Executive Assistant to the CEO, Jenny Oberlander, walked a record of 18 500 steps (measured on a fitness watch) on Sunday whilst assisting the operations team with the departures. Davidson and her team are pleased that all went well.
 
"The Fancourt team yet again delivered an extraordinary golf and leisure experience and we are proud to announce that we will again be the host of this prestigious golf event in 2018," she said.
 
 
Nick Mallett, Oscar Chalupsky and Schalk Burger Snr were among the big names who participated.  
 
 
Francois Pienaar and Rob Low enjoyed the Fancourt hospitality which usually includes a buffet supper served on the clubhouse patio. Photos: Grant Leversha  
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
13:42 (GMT+2), Thu, 23 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Finance minister Pravin Gordan says they considered a VAT increase for the 2017 budget, but that an increase should be fine-tuned so that poor people do not have to pay more. Are you willing to pay increased VAT on so-called ‘sin-items’ (alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, confectionary, certain cuts of prime beef etc) and luxury goods so that basic items can be exempt or remain at 14%?
Yes, the privileged has a responsibility to pay for the poor.
George Herald 7%
No, everyone, regardless of income, should contribute to the state coffers. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
George Herald 7%
Not as long as our taxes are disappearing down a bottomless pit without recourse.
George Herald 87%
Men
Women
Search
Mansoekivrou
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 69.
Nine11
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 31 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up