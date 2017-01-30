International golfers at Fancourt

Lee and Sam Westwood

GEORGE NEWS - Professional golfers and guests flocked to Fancourt from Thursday 16 February for the annual prestigious Dimension Data Pro-Am golf tournament. The event has been staged at Fancourt since 2010 and is one of the highlights on the Sunshine Golf tour calendar.

Georgie Davidson, CEO of Fancourt, gave the George Herald a glimpse into the effort that went into presenting such a big event.

About 1500 people - golfers, their families and crew - started arriving on Thursday for the four-day tournament which saw 165 professional golfers and 165 amateurs participating in the Pro-Am event.

It ran in conjunction with the Sunshine Tournament for professionals, where Paul Lawrie was the men's professional winner and Chris Swanepoel the runner-up, while Nicole Garcia won with a sensational eagle in the women's division.

Well-known golfers such as Lee Westwood, Darren Fichardt and Lee-Anne Pace were joined by sports personalities such as Francois Pienaar, Nick Mallett, Rob Louw, Jacques Kallis, John Robbie, Dan Nicholl, Chubby Chandler and Allan Lamb.

Davidson said while the players and guests have a seamless experience, it takes massive behind-the-scenes orchestration to ensure the event is a success.

Three hotels and numerous guesthouses were booked out for the event and flights to George were fully booked for five days.

The men's event was played on the Montagu and Outeniqua Golf Courses at Fancourt and the privately owned The Links. The women's event was played at George Golf Club and on Outeniqua Golf Course at Fancourt.

Over 160 local caddies with intimate knowledge of all the courses shared their skills with the players.

The kitchen brigade of 40 chefs sourced local produce and prepared over 7500 plates of food over the event's 5 days. This included hosting three dinners in a marquee tent near the clubhouse.

The hum of mowers and tractors could be heard in the early hours as the greenkeepers commenced course preparation.

A continuous train of shuttles assisted with airport transfers, shopping trips, transfers to surrounding hotels, charity events in the community as well as offsite lunches for the ladies.

Over two skips of plastic were recycled and the team managed to collect 20kg of plastic tops for the 'Tops & Tags' initiative. The plan is to donate a wheelchair to the community once the target of 150kg has been reached.

The Executive Assistant to the CEO, Jenny Oberlander, walked a record of 18 500 steps (measured on a fitness watch) on Sunday whilst assisting the operations team with the departures. Davidson and her team are pleased that all went well.

"The Fancourt team yet again delivered an extraordinary golf and leisure experience and we are proud to announce that we will again be the host of this prestigious golf event in 2018," she said.

Nick Mallett, Oscar Chalupsky and Schalk Burger Snr were among the big names who participated.

Francois Pienaar and Rob Low enjoyed the Fancourt hospitality which usually includes a buffet supper served on the clubhouse patio. Photos: Grant Leversha

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'