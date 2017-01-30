Fourth win for Nicholas at George Golf Club

Nicholas Mitchell (middle) has won the men's A Division at the George Golf Club's club championships for the fourth consecutive year in a row last weekend. With him is Andrew Cronje (Cronje Outeniqua Garrun) and Suzanne Heyns (Hollard Insurance). Photos: Pieter Els

He played a gross 71 and 67 over both days in rainy conditions for a seven shot lead over runner-up, Ivan Williams, who played a gross 76 and 69.

Despite the rain a field of 110 players competed in the men's A and B Divisions. The club champs were sponsored by Hollard Insurance Company in association with Cronje Outeniqua Garrun Insurance Brokers.

André Britz won the B Division and played a gross 85 and 78 over the two days. John Bailey was the runner-up and played a gross 77 and 87, giving Britz a 1-shot lead.

In the A Division Nicky Meas won the best gross on day one with a 72 and Ian Norgarb won the best gross on day two with a 72 (counted in).

The overall winner of the best nett was Willie Oosthuizen, who played a nett 137 over the two days. Wehmeyer Ferreira was the runner-up with a nett 141. The best nett winner on day one was Michael Botha with a nett 69 and Neal Perks was the winner on day two with a nett 68.

In the B Division Werner Westraadt won the best gross on day one with an 83 and Johan Cronje won the best gross on day two with an 82.

The overall winner of the best nett was George Payne who played a nett 144 on both days.

Gerrie Willer was the runner-up with a nett 145. The best nett winner on day one was Tiaan Meyer with a nett 70 and Hendrik Lochner was the winner on day two with a nett 71.

Fanus Pauw won the senior Division on a gross 148. The runner-up was Wehmeyer Ferreira with a gross 141.

