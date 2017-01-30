Translate to: 

Ko hopes wholesale changes lead to stellar year

Ko hopes wholesale changes lead to stellar year
Women's world No 1 Lydia Ko. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Women's world No 1 Lydia Ko has never been more excited to kick off her LPGA season after changing her caddie, coach and clubs as she seeks her way back to the winner's circle.

The 19-year-old New Zealander headlines the Australian Open in Adelaide this week, where she will hope to grab her first tournament win in seven months following a barren second half of 2016, her first mini-slump of a stellar career.

She has been working with new coach South African Gary Gilchrist on her swing for about a month since parting ways with David Leadbetter last year.

New caddie Gary Matthews, former bag-man to Sergio Garcia, will carry her new set of PXG clubs after she signed a multi-million dollar deal with the equipment maker to part ways with Callaway.

"Even though there has been a lot of changes, I don't think I have ever been this excited to come off a break in December and get back into training and into preparing for the season," Ko told reporters at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Wednesday.

Twice major champion Ko has not tasted victory since the Marathon Classic in July and finished outside the top 40 in three of her last six LPGA starts.
 
09:03 (GMT+2), Wed, 15 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 93%
No
George Herald 7%
Men
Women
Search
Dancing_with_myself
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 49.
SundanceKid007
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 52.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up