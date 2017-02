Ko hopes wholesale changes lead to stellar year

Women's world No 1 Lydia Ko. Image: twitter.com

Twice major champion Ko has not tasted victory since the Marathon Classic in July and finished outside the top 40 in three of her last six LPGA starts.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Women's world No 1 Lydia Ko has never been more excited to kick off her LPGA season after changing her caddie, coach and clubs as she seeks her way back to the winner's circle.The 19-year-old New Zealander headlines the Australian Open in Adelaide this week, where she will hope to grab her first tournament win in seven months following a barren second half of 2016, her first mini-slump of a stellar career.She has been working with new coach South African Gary Gilchrist on her swing for about a month since parting ways with David Leadbetter last year.New caddie Gary Matthews, former bag-man to Sergio Garcia, will carry her new set of PXG clubs after she signed a multi-million dollar deal with the equipment maker to part ways with Callaway."Even though there has been a lot of changes, I don't think I have ever been this excited to come off a break in December and get back into training and into preparing for the season," Ko told reporters at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Wednesday.