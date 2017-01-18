Matsuyama defends, Oosthuizen third

Hideki Matsuyama. Image: twitter.com

"It was a struggle, especially that playoff, but I am really happy to win," Matsuyama, 24, told CBS Sports via an interpreter after claiming the Phoenix Open title for a second year in a row at the fourth extra hole.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Japan's red-hot Hideki Matsuyama maintained his sizzling run of form, successfully defending his Phoenix Open title with a gripping playoff victory over American Webb Simpson at the TPC Scottsdale in Arizona on Sunday.Matsuyama clinched his fifth win in his last nine starts worldwide when he sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole, the driveable par-four 17th, where Simpson could only par.The duo had finished the 72 regulation holes on 17-under 267, Matsuyama narrowly missing a birdie putt at the last to card a five-under 66 and Simpson closing with a best-of-the-day 64.It was Matsuyama's fourth career win on the PGA Tour and Shigeki Maruyama (with three) is the only other Japanese player with multiple victories on the US circuit.