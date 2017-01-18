Translate to: 

Matsuyama relishes raucous Phoenix Open

Matsuyama relishes raucous Phoenix Open
Hideki Matsuyama. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The riotous atmosphere of the Phoenix Open isn't every golfer's cup of tea, but it sure suits defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Japan's world No 5, winner of four of his last eight starts worldwide, has a more than solid record at TPC Scottsdale, where he has finished equal fourth, equal second and first in three appearances.

"I'm not really sure whether it's the course, but I do know that the tremendous galleries that we have here just invigorates me and gets me going," Matsuyama said this week as he prepared to launch is title defense on Thursday.

"I love playing here."

The "Greatest Show on Grass" is famed for its massive crowds – with some 600 000 spectators expected over the course of this week – as well as the party atmosphere epitomized by the rowdy thousands who flock to the 16th hole.

Some find it intimidating, but not Matsuyama, who can draw not only on his success here last year but also on his red-hot recent form.

After a fifth-placed finish at the US PGA Tour Championship to end last season, Matsuyama won the Japan Open and the World Golf Championships HSBC Champions in October, the Taiheiyo Masters in November and the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in the first week of December.

He also squeezed in a second place finish at the CIMB Classic before opening 2017 with a runner-up finish to Justin Thomas in the USPGA Tour Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January.

He cooled a bit with 27th and 33rd place finishes at the Sony Open and Farmers Insurance Open, but hopes a return to Phoenix will turn things around again.

"I have played well the last six months or so,” the 24-year-old said.

"I didn't have real good tournaments at Sony and Farmers, so I'm a little reluctant to say I'm in top form. But hopefully coming back to the desert, especially here in Scottsdale, it revitalized me. Hopefully I'll be able to compete on Sunday for a repeat."
 
08:35 (GMT+2), Thu, 02 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Mgabadeli_1979
I'm a 38 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 40.
Big_Bad_Wolf
I'm a 34 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up