The emerging talents who could overshadow Tiger

The emerging talents who could overshadow Tiger
Jon Rahm. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - While Tiger Woods inevitably generates a frenzy of interest during his return to the European Tour, the continent has already got plenty to be excited about thanks to a new Spanish superstar in the making.

Jon Rahm's status as one of Europe's most exciting prospects was confirmed by a fine victory on the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines last Sunday.

The 22-year-old capped his maiden triumph with a thrilling eagle at the last, where he holed a snaking 60-footer to finish three clear of the field.
 
Rahm, who hails from Barrika in the Basque country of northern Spain, has made an extraordinary start to his professional career. He secured his Tour card within just four events of joining the paid ranks seven months ago.

Having completed a stellar college career at Arizona State, where he won the prestigious Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus awards, the youthful Spaniard was third at Congressional last year before finishing runner-up at the Canadian Open last July.
 
08:48 (GMT+2), Tue, 31 January 2017
