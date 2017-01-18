Translate to: 

Woods takes positives from wayward return

Woods takes positives from wayward return
Tiger Woods. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Tiger Woods insisted he could take positives from a frustrating return at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday after carding the worst season-opening round of his career.
 
The former world No 1, who is battling back from a more than one-year injury layoff, struggled to get to grips with Torrey Pines' challenging South Course before posting a four-over-par 76.

It was the highest season-opening round Woods has ever recorded, with his previous worst a 73 in 2015 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

But the 41-year-old took encouragement from a battling display in his first full-field event since 2015, which saw him move to one under after 11 before a slew of bogeys on the back nine torpedoed his momentum.

"I fought my tail off out there, I fought hard," Woods said. "It was nice to put together a round when I wasn't hitting it that great early.

"I was putting together the round. I was one under through 11 and I was in a good spot to really shoot a good round today and didn't really have my best stuff early.

"That's one of the positives I'm going to take out of it."

Woods is hopeful he can make inroads on Friday, when he plays a North Course that could offer easier scoring conditions.

"We're going to go over on some better greens tomorrow, some better conditions, and hopefully not only myself but the rest of the guys can put up some good numbers."

Woods had opened with a bogey on the first after missing the green with his second shot. He chipped his third to nine feet but missed the subsequent putt to save par to move to one over.

It was emblematic of a scratchy front nine for Woods, who was soon in trouble on the par-four second when his approach found the bunker protecting the green.
 
09:07 (GMT+2), Fri, 27 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Over the past decade Victoria Bay’s favourite look-out point has undergone a transformation from natural rocky outcrop to a landmark where families go to remember their loved ones. Every month more plaques are erected in memory of a family member. Visitors in general, seem to be fascinated and even take photos of this enshrined corner. The question is how Georgians view this corner and the proliferation of plaques?
I think it's a nice idea
George Herald 21%
I don't like it
George Herald 79%
Men
Women
Search
ManvanPretoria
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
TimaJ
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 25 and 52.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up