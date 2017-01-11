Translate to: 

McIlroy hungry for elusive SA win

Rory McIlroy. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Rory McIlroy has won tournaments all over the world, but while he’s spent more time in South Africa than most countries, he’s never managed to win here.

The Northern Irishman is determined to turn his fortunes around this week when he tees up for the BMW SA Open at the Glendower Golf Club, East of Johannesburg – and he’s a heavy favourite for one of the oldest national open titles in the world.

“I try not to think about (entering tournaments as the favourite),” a modest McIlroy said after getting acquainted with the tournament course on Tuesday morning. “There are some quality players in the field – Brandon Stone for one is the defending champion and he’s come off a great year on the European Tour so he’ll be quite confident.

“Andy Sullivan has won here before and you can never discount the likes of Ernie (Els) and Retief (Goosen) – especially since they’re playing at home.”

McIlroy presence at the tournament this week is thanks to host Ernie Els, who made a deal with the Northern Irishman in 2014 which saw the players each support the other’s foundations. Els played the Irish Open in 2014 which was hosted by the Rory McIlroy Foundation while McIlroy is here this week in support of Els for Autism.

“Some people are more passionate about growing the game – and so am I – but we are in an incredibly privileged position and we are able to help people. It’s an amazing thing to be able to do and I am aware of the work Els for Autism is doing and I’m happy to help him out,” said McIlroy in a tongue-in-cheek reference to comments he made last year about “growing the game” not being something he was too interested in.

McIlroy has been able to spend some time in the bush, including a close encounter with a lion which he shared on social media.
 
08:18 (GMT+2), Wed, 11 January 2017
