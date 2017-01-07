Williams charges back to winning ways

2017 SuperSport Ladies Challenge champion Kim Williams. Photo: Sunshine Ladies Tour.

NATIONAL NEWS - Kim Williams proved that class is permanent as she marched to victory in the 2017 Sunshine Ladies Tour season opener on Friday.

After three winless seasons, there were some who thought the former top ranked Pretoria golfer would never scale great heights again, but Williams silenced her critics with a one stroke victory in the SuperSport Ladies Challenge at Huddle Park Golf Club.

A three-under-par 68 at the pristine Linksfield course smoothed the way to a winning total of seven-under-par 209 and her first success since a maiden conquest in her pro debut in 2014.

A beaming Williams said she believes there is more to come.

“This was way, way overdue and now that the monkey is off my back, I’m eager to see what I can do for the rest of the season. We’ll be heading to Cape Town for the South African Women’s Masters in just over a week and then on to KZN for the SA Women’s Open.

“It’s awesome to take this momentum into the two national championships and to start the Chase to the Investec Cup for Ladies on a winning note. I was gutted when I missed the final last year, so this bodes well for my chances this year.”

The 30-year-old from Pretoria began the final round at four-under after successive rounds of 70.

She lagged three shots behind three-time Sunshine Ladies Tour winner Monique Smit and started the final 18 holes a stroke ahead of Kiran Matharu from England.

She shortened the gap with a birdie at the second and when Smit bogeyed the third, Williams pounced with another birdie to join the Southern Cape golfer in the front of the field. She took the outright lead at seven-under after a fourth birdie at the eighth, while Matharu quietly weaved her way into contention with birdies at one, six and nine.

Smit fell away after a double bogey at 10, but Williams three-putted from 10 feet and Matharu also surrendered a shot.

“Monique battled off the tees, which gave Kiran and me a chance to catch up,” said Williams. “Kiran showed all the experience of a decade on the Ladies European Tour and made almost no mistakes. I was relieved when she also dropped 10, but she stayed with me, though.”

Williams notched another gain at 14 and back-to-back birdies at 16 and 17 saw her head to the final hole with a two shot lead at eight under.

“This is one of the toughest holes on the course, so having a two shot cushion gave me some comfort,” she said. “I hit my second a little too long, but I had a pretty easy putt and then I quit on it and left myself a testing five-footer for par. I wasn’t going to get aggressive over that putt so I was happy to three-putt and take the win.

“The last three years have been tough, but I’ve always felt that if I could get in the mix, I could win again. Being back at the pro shop at Centurion Country Club has given me security and the chance to play golf, so this one is for the management, staff and members at Centurion.”

Meanwhile Melissa Eaton blitzed the back nine in 31 strokes to close with a four under 68 that sealed a runner-up finish at six under for the former Symetra Tour campaigner. Matharu also dropped the 18th but a 70 was good enough for a third place finish at five under in her Sunshine Ladies Tour debut.

253 - Kim de Klerk 86 83 84

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER

“It came as a bit of a surprise to be honest, because my last competitive outing was 10 months ago,” Williams said.KwaZulu-Natal golfer Michaela Fletcher – a student at the University of Memphis – closed with a 69 to finish fourth at two under and notched the leading amateur honour.All players RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs indicated as (AMA)209 - Kim Williams 70 70 69210 - Melissa Eaton 73 69 68211 - Kiran Matharu 74 67 70214 - Michaela Fletcher 73 72 69215 - Carrie Park 73 73 69, Nobuhle Dlamini 71 72 72, Ivanna Samu 72 70 73216 - Bertine Strauss 69 75 72, Lejan Lewthwaite 71 72 73, Monique Smit 69 68 79219 - Lara Weinstein 74 76 69, Eleonora Galletti 74 73 72, Catherine Lau 73 73 73220 - Lora Assad 76 74 70, Tijana Kraljevic 73 70 77222 - Nicole Garcia 70 74 78224 - Bonita Bredenhann 71 79 74225 - Crizelda van Niekerk 74 76 75, Alexandra Lennartsson 73 76 76226 - Flavia Namakula 75 76 75, Tandi von Ruben 77 74 75, Laila Hrindova 72 79 75, Monja Richards 77 76 73, Francesca Cuturi 75 80 71227 - Morgana Robbertze 72 78 77, Casandra Hall 78 77 72228 - Mae Cornforth 74 78 76229 - Mandy Adamson 76 76 77230 - Nicole Becker 79 76 75, Alana van Greuning 77 79 74232 - Hanna Roos 75 76 81, Lindi Coetzee 73 76 83, Natasha Carlsson 78 77 77, Siviwe Duma 77 80 75234 - Caitlyn Macnab 77 82 75236 - Lynette Fourie 73 80 83239 - Sarah Bouch 84 81 74241 - Michelle de Vries 81 83 77242 - Yolanda Duma 79 79 84, Maria Roos 79 80 83, Shawnelle de Lange 84 78 80, Michelle Leigh 87 79 76246 - Wilna Bredenhann 80 84 82, Leslie Grandet 86 80 80247 - Nina Grey 84 83 80