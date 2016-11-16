Mickelson sidelined by hernia

Phil Mickelson. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Phil Mickelson faces an indefinite period on the sidelines after undergoing a second hernia operation in the space of two months, his management company has confirmed.
A statement from Lagadere Sports late on Monday said the 46-year-old five-time Major winner was expected to make a full recovery from the surgery.
The operation will not prevent him from serving as a tournament ambassador at the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California, from January 19-22.
Mickelson underwent a hernia operation in October, three days after his eighth place finish in the Safeway Open.
Currently 19th in the World Golf Rankings, Mickelson is a five-time major tournament champion and 42-time winner on the PGA Tour.
The famed left-hander's last win came at the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield.
08:56 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 December 2016
