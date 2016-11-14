Translate to: 

Stapleton stays the course in India

Stapleton stays the course in India
Central Gauteng mid-amateur Shaun Stapleton with his caddie at Royal Calcutta Golf Club. Photo: SAGA.
NATIONAL NEWS - Shaun Stapleton is the last man standing in the 116th Amateur Golf Championship of India after Western Province senior Francois le Roux was eliminated in the first round of the match play stage on Thursday.
 
The mid-amateur from Wanderers in Central Gauteng captured a hard-fought for 2 & 1 victory over Amit Luthra from Delhi to advance to today’s second round. Le Roux, however, lost 2-down to Yuvraj Sandhu from Punjab, who took sixth place in the 36-hole Stroke Play Qualifier.
 
Stapleton started nicely with a great down the first, but his opponent matched him shot for shot and the hole was halved.
 
He lost the second, but made a superb up-and-down at the third to win the hole and square the match. “It was a very tough match and after the third hole, the score was never more than 1-up in favour of either player,” said assistant manager David Younge.
 
“Shaun didn’t have the best day off the tees and had to scramble a lot with shots under trees or around trees. At the 15th, Amit duffed a little chip and then three-putted from nowhere and Stapes won the hole on a bogey to square once again.”
 
On 16, Sandhu hit his approach to five feet and Stapleton rifled a gap-wedge to seven feet, and when the Indian missed his putt, the South African used the opportunity well.
 
“Stapes boxed the putt to go 1-up with two to play,” said Younge. “At 17, Stapes hit another bad drive which landed him under the trees, but again, he produced a miraculous seven-iron that hit the front edge of the green and rolled up to the pin. He boxed the 10-footer for birdie to win the match 2 & 1.”
 
Stapleton was pretty unhappy with his driving, but said his putter and caddie saved him.
 
“I am putting like a dream, but the only way I got the ball in the hole was thanks to my caddie,” he said. “He is a local guy from Calcutta and he read these greens like a book. He gave me amazing lines all day and the short stick did the rest to get me through.”
 
The second round will be played Friday morning, followed by the quarter-finals in the afternoon.
 
ARTICLE: LALI STANDER
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
09:33 (GMT+2), Fri, 09 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 84%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 16%
Men
Women
Search
Big_Bad_Wolf
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 45.
Sdp02
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up