Pinnacle: SA's world-renowned golfing gem

Set on a cliffside overlooking the Indian Ocean, the spectacular golf course and estate with unsurpassed views and tranquility offer the travel guru, investor and serious golfer the ideal break-away destination.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Excellence is par for the course at Pinnacle Point Estate, and the golf course has racked up impressive achievements over the last 10 years.

Following the contours of the coastline near Mossel Bay, Pinnacle Point Estate is not only home to a spectacular clifftop links golf course, but fantastic practice facilities, a pro shop and a clubhouse perched on a peninsula with 270-degree sea views.

As 2016 comes to an end, award-winning Pinnacle Point Estate looks back at some of the highlights of its decade of distinction.

2016 has been a 'hole-in-one' kind of year for Pinnacle Point Estate, marking the lifestyle estate's 10th birthday by being awarded the winner of South Africa's Best Golf Course in the third Annual World Golf Awards staged at the luxurious Conrad Algarve, the most modern five-star hotel in Portugal, on 12 November.

Votes were made by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry – senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents, media professionals and the public and were submitted online via the World Golf Awards website.

Pinnacle Point Estate is also making its swing internationally, recently featuring in three top international golfing publications:

Pinnacle Point Estate was the only South African golf course featured in 'Courses You Must Play' outside of the US in the November edition of US-based LINKS magazine.

Pinnacle Point Estate topped the list of 'Top 10 courses you must not miss during a trip to South Africa', compiled by the editors of Swedish Golf Digest.

The World Golf Awards, which took place in Portugal on 12 November, awarded South Africa as Africa's best golfing destination, while the Global Golf Tourism Organisation, IAGTO, recently declared the Western Cape the best international golfing destination in Africa and the Gulf States at the 2017 IAGTO Awards held in Palma de Mallorca on 17 November.

As golf tourism in the region soars, there is no doubt that Pinnacle Point Estate will continue to flourish and we look forward to seeing what the next 10 years will bring to this world-renowned golfing gem of the Southern Cape.

A stunning three-page spread was dedicated to Pinnacle Point Estate in the French magazine, Golf Du Maroc.