Translate to: 

Pinnacle: SA's world-renowned golfing gem

Pinnacle: SA's world-renowned golfing gem
Set on a cliffside overlooking the Indian Ocean, the spectacular golf course and estate with unsurpassed views and tranquility offer the travel guru, investor and serious golfer the ideal break-away destination.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Excellence is par for the course at Pinnacle Point Estate, and the golf course has racked up impressive achievements over the last 10 years.
 
Following the contours of the coastline near Mossel Bay, Pinnacle Point Estate is not only home to a spectacular clifftop links golf course, but fantastic practice facilities, a pro shop and a clubhouse perched on a peninsula with 270-degree sea views.
 
As 2016 comes to an end, award-winning Pinnacle Point Estate looks back at some of the highlights of its decade of distinction.
 
2016
2016 has been a 'hole-in-one' kind of year for Pinnacle Point Estate, marking the lifestyle estate's 10th birthday by being awarded the winner of South Africa's Best Golf Course in the third Annual World Golf Awards staged at the luxurious Conrad Algarve, the most modern five-star hotel in Portugal, on 12 November.
 
Votes were made by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry – senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents, media professionals and the public and were submitted online via the World Golf Awards website.
 
Pinnacle Point Estate is also making its swing internationally, recently featuring in three top international golfing publications:
 
Pinnacle Point Estate was the only South African golf course featured in 'Courses You Must Play' outside of the US in the November edition of US-based LINKS magazine.
 
A stunning three-page spread was dedicated to Pinnacle Point Estate in the French magazine, Golf Du Maroc.
Pinnacle Point Estate topped the list of 'Top 10 courses you must not miss during a trip to South Africa', compiled by the editors of Swedish Golf Digest.
 
Looking forward...
The World Golf Awards, which took place in Portugal on 12 November, awarded South Africa as Africa's best golfing destination, while the Global Golf Tourism Organisation, IAGTO, recently declared the Western Cape the best international golfing destination in Africa and the Gulf States at the 2017 IAGTO Awards held in Palma de Mallorca on 17 November.
 
As golf tourism in the region soars, there is no doubt that Pinnacle Point Estate will continue to flourish and we look forward to seeing what the next 10 years will bring to this world-renowned golfing gem of the Southern Cape.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
07:56 (GMT+2), Sun, 04 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you participate in Black Friday?
Yes
George Herald 19%
No
George Herald 74%
What's Black Friday?
George Herald 7%
Men
Women
Search
leon521
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 60.
Casebon
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up