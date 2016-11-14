Translate to: 

Arnoldi first round front man at Centurion

Arnoldi first round front man at Centurion
NJ Arnoldi. Photo: CJ du Plooy
NATIONAL NEWS - Former IGT Tour winner NJ Arnoldi fired a flawless nine-under-par 63 to set a furious pace on the opening day of the Race to Q-School #9 at Centurion Country Club on Monday.

The Silver Lakes golfer launched his assault on the Tshwane course with an eagle three at his third hole and he picked up birdies at 13, 15 and one before finishing in a flurry with four straight birdies to put the finishing touches on a bogey-free round.

Arnoldi leads by two shots from former Sunshine Tour player Coert Groenewald, whose equally impressive 65 was marred by a lone bogey at the 13th.

Amateur Clayton Mansfield recovered from a double-bogey and bogey combination at 10 and 11 to finish a further two strokes adrift, while amateur pair Ruan Korb and Alex van Heerden grabbed seats on the bus at four under alongside Englishman Gregg Blainey, Conway Kunneke and Dean O’Riley.

Arnoldi reeled in nine top 10 finishes this season in 11 starts on the Big Easy Tour and on the IGT Tour, he boasts eight top 10s, including a runner-up finish last month after he lost in a play-off against Jaco Prinsloo in the Race to Q-School #6 at Irene Country Club.

The flawless performance marked an upturn in fortunes for Arnoldi, who felt that for the last couple of weeks he was not getting the rewards his game deserved. There was certainly no shortage of riches in return for his fine golf on Monday, though.

“I played really well and I hit a lot of very good shots,” said the 24-year-old. “I’ve played really well consistently this season, but I’ve also kept working on the game and the results have not always been what I expected. I worked really hard in the last two weeks but I put the clubs away this weekend and took some time off.

“I felt great about my swing after warming up this morning. When I holed the 30-footer for eagle at 12 and birdied the 13th, it just kind of signalled a great round. You need to know where to hit it here at Centurion to go low. You have to play a strategic round and I executed it really well today.”

Arnoldi will be heading to Bangkok for the Asian Tour’s First Stage Qualifier in the New Year. But things could change back home, too, and he is keeping his options open.

“I contemplated going to Asia last year, but I didn’t have the finance in place,” he said. “So I stayed home and played the IGT Tour and Big Easy Tour circuits. I finished seventh on the Big Easy, which is two spots shy of automatic qualification for the Sunshine Tour next year.

“At the moment, Jason Viljoen and Mark Murless – who finished one and two – are looking good to keep their Sunshine Tour cards and, if that happens, the rest of us will all move up two spots. That means I will have my card next year, but the management at the South African Hall of Fame have given me the financial support to go to Asia, and it’s an opportunity I definitely want to explore.

“So I’m keeping my hand in it here on the IGT Tour. This is where I cut my teeth as an amateur and I always come back when I need to work on my game or if I need to stay competitive.

“On the plus side, should Asia not work out and if I don’t get the automatic Big Easy qualification, a top five finish in the Race to Q-School standings will get me straight into the Sunshine Tour’s Final Stage Qualifier, so there is nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

First round scores

All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs indicated as AMA.
 
ARTICLE: LALI STANDER
07:43 (GMT+2), Tue, 29 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 8%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 58%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 34%
Men
Women
Search
sunnyboy_63
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
petro69mm
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up