Hall, Madsen share halfway lead in Qatar

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark. Image: twitter.com

After a bogey-free 67, Vilatte Farret said: “I didn’t miss any greens so that made it easier and made some good putts. Most of the pins were in the centre of the green or on the side. It was not very windy, so it was fine.”

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark shot a six-under-par 66 to seize a share of the lead alongside Lydia Hall from Wales on nine-under-par at the halfway stage of the Qatar Ladies Open at Doha Golf Club.“My driving was good and the putting was better than the last couple of months,” said Madsen, who has a new putter in the bag this week.The second year professional has had a relatively quiet stretch since winning the Tipsport Golf Masters in the Czech Republic in June, posting just one top 10 in the Spanish Open.“I’ve been having a few bad rounds the last couple of months and I don’t really know why. The game just hasn’t been what I want it to be. I’ve done a lot of hard work with the putter and when you’re tired of something it’s good to try something new.”Hall has a fresh driver in her bag this week and a new caddie in tour professional Paul Doherty. She explained: “He’s experienced playing on the Challenge Tour and Mena Tour and he’s a good player, so he knows what it’s like to be in certain positions and under pressure. It’s great to have someone who knows how I’m feeling and he’s keeping me in the present.”The 2012 ISPS HANDA Ladies British Masters champion had five birdies and one bogey in her second-round 67. “I’ve been playing fairly solidly from tee to green and hopefully I can get the putts going tomorrow. Minimal errors: I’ve only had one bogey over two days. It’s been quite plain sailing really.”On a day of mostly warm and calm weather, with thunderstorms predicted for the afternoon that never materialised, the players took advantage of the ideal scoring conditions. The recent Hero Women’s Indian Open champion Aditi Ashok played aggressively and hit six birdies in a 66 to share third position with Annabel Dimmock from England on eight-under-par.Ashok said: “Today was really good. I didn’t give myself enough chances yesterday so I did that today and I feel it was really good,” said Aditi. “I’m feeling confident in my game and today was a great day. I hope I can keep the momentum going.“I putted really well and four of my birdie putts were outside eight feet, so those were good. I made a 15 footer for par as well on the 14th, so putting and I hit the ball well. I missed a couple because I hit it that well.”Dimmock, who had a 67, said: “My long game was really good but I still left a few short putts short. I’m really pleased.”Frenchwoman Alexandra Vilatte Farret is a stroke further back, while Swedish pair Linda Wessberg and Caroline Hedwall share sixth place and seven players are on five-under-par.