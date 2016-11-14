Translate to: 

Hall, Madsen share halfway lead in Qatar

Hall, Madsen share halfway lead in Qatar
Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark shot a six-under-par 66 to seize a share of the lead alongside Lydia Hall from Wales on nine-under-par at the halfway stage of the Qatar Ladies Open at Doha Golf Club.

“My driving was good and the putting was better than the last couple of months,” said Madsen, who has a new putter in the bag this week.

The second year professional has had a relatively quiet stretch since winning the Tipsport Golf Masters in the Czech Republic in June, posting just one top 10 in the Spanish Open.

“I’ve been having a few bad rounds the last couple of months and I don’t really know why. The game just hasn’t been what I want it to be. I’ve done a lot of hard work with the putter and when you’re tired of something it’s good to try something new.”

Hall has a fresh driver in her bag this week and a new caddie in tour professional Paul Doherty. She explained: “He’s experienced playing on the Challenge Tour and Mena Tour and he’s a good player, so he knows what it’s like to be in certain positions and under pressure. It’s great to have someone who knows how I’m feeling and he’s keeping me in the present.”

The 2012 ISPS HANDA Ladies British Masters champion had five birdies and one bogey in her second-round 67. “I’ve been playing fairly solidly from tee to green and hopefully I can get the putts going tomorrow. Minimal errors: I’ve only had one bogey over two days. It’s been quite plain sailing really.”

On a day of mostly warm and calm weather, with thunderstorms predicted for the afternoon that never materialised, the players took advantage of the ideal scoring conditions. The recent Hero Women’s Indian Open champion Aditi Ashok played aggressively and hit six birdies in a 66 to share third position with Annabel Dimmock from England on eight-under-par.

Ashok said: “Today was really good. I didn’t give myself enough chances yesterday so I did that today and I feel it was really good,” said Aditi. “I’m feeling confident in my game and today was a great day. I hope I can keep the momentum going.

“I putted really well and four of my birdie putts were outside eight feet, so those were good. I made a 15 footer for par as well on the 14th, so putting and I hit the ball well. I missed a couple because I hit it that well.”

Dimmock, who had a 67, said: “My long game was really good but I still left a few short putts short. I’m really pleased.”

Frenchwoman Alexandra Vilatte Farret is a stroke further back, while Swedish pair Linda Wessberg and Caroline Hedwall share sixth place and seven players are on five-under-par.

After a bogey-free 67, Vilatte Farret said: “I didn’t miss any greens so that made it easier and made some good putts. Most of the pins were in the centre of the green or on the side. It was not very windy, so it was fine.”
 
09:04 (GMT+2), Fri, 25 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 10%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 66%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 24%
Men
Women
Search
Frogger
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 65.
Ameego
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up