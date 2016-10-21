Translate to: 

Disc golf takes off at botanical garden

Roger Bath (right) casts a frisbee at the target (a fire extinguisher) to demonstrate a new sport, Frisbee Golf which will be introduced at the Garden Route Botanical Garden. Bath, who is a member of the GRBG Trust, hopes that Frisbee Golf or Disc Golf will bring families to the garden. Philip de Vries of Life Community Services mooted the idea for launching Frisbee Golf. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - Disc golf or frisbee golf is a growing sport in South Africa and the benefits are manifold. This outdoor sport, which is renowned for reducing stress and promoting the general well-being of the players, is going to be launched in George at the Garden Route Botanical Garden (GRBG).
 
The GRBG Trust and Life Enterprises are keen to introduce this sport, which involves throwing a frisbee along a course that is laid out in the garden. Instead of holes, fire extinguishers will be the target instead of holes. At a later stage, a basket on a pole will be introduced to serve as the targeted hole.
 
Various frisbees will be used depending on the distance. GRBG Trust member Roger Bath is excited at launching this novel idea aimed at bringing more visitors and families from all communities in the Garden Route to the garden.
 
He believes that it is an ideal sport that can form part of team building or even year-end functions. Philip DeVries of Life Community Services foresees that either a 12 hole course of 18 holes at 1200 metres can be set up in a relatively short time once a company has booked to play there with several teams.
 
The South African Disc Golf League (SADGL), which promotes the sport, states that most disc golf enthusiasts live in Johannesburg and Cape Town. A course was marked out in Delta Park by Ryan Males in 2003 after having played at various disc golf courses in California including the famed DeLaveaga Park course in Santa Cruz.
 
This 18-hole Royal Delta course is played almost every weekend. The course is challenging with a number of water holes, dog-legs, and long holes requiring power and accuracy. The SADGL state on their website that Disc Golf provides emotional and mental benefits through stress relief and alleviating mental fatigue. Bath foresees that a fee of R40 per person can be charged for corporate functions, with a percentage going to both organisations.
 
Family and concession rates are available on request. The garden's magnificent setting and its manicured lawns should provide the natural environment needed for the sport.
 
Players can afterwards enjoy refreshments at the Getafix Garden Café. For more information contact the organisers through the Facebook page "Garden Route Frisbee Golf" or on 044 050 0942.
 
