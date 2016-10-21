Conradie lines up second IGT Tour conquest

Ruan Conradie. Photo: CJ du Plooy

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER

NATIONAL NEWS - Pretoria amateur Ruan Conradie stepped up his bid for an IGT Tour double when he extended his overnight lead in the Race to Q-School #5 at Ebotse Links on Tuesday.The 21-year-old from Wingate Park lost a two shot advantage with bogeys at the first and seventh, but he turned the tide with a birdie at the short eighth. He banked in a further five birdies on the back nine to open up a five stroke lead on nine-under-par 135 with a four under 68.Tristen Strydom carded a 69 to grab a share of second on four under with Englishman Greg Blainey and amateur Andrew Carlsson. Blainey returned a 70 and Carlsson picked up an eagle at the par five seventh for a 71.Conradie picked up his second birdie immediately after the turn and added gains at 13, 15, 16 and 18 to pull clear of the field.“I had a soft three-putt bogey at the first and caught a couple of bad breaks on the front nine, but I played solidly,” Conradie said. “At the fourth my ball pitched on the green and spun off the back, but I was able to up-and-down to save par. At seven, I wanted to clear the mounds in the fairway, but the ball pitched on the last mound and shot left into the hazard.“I drained a 15-foot downhill slider at the eighth for birdie and that kick-started the momentum going into the back nine. I made very few mistakes on the front nine, but I put myself in even better positions on the back nine and sunk a couple of birdie putts.”In February, Conradie wiped out a five shot deficit in the Centurion Classic to catch David Ashley and he beat the Englishman in a sudden-death play-off for his maiden breakthrough on the country’s premier golf development circuit.“Anyone in the pack could do the same to me in the final round,” Conradie said.“I’ve never been in this position before so I expect a bit of nerves at the start, but I’m striking the ball well, the putter is warm and I have gained a lot of experience in the nine months. If I stick to my own game and I string together another round like the last two days, it’s going to be tough to catch me.”Meanwhile Jonathan Waschefort’s 71 saw him move into sole fifth at five under and Dean O’Riley – a two-time IGT Tour winner this season – fired fired a flawless six under 66 to collect R500 for the low round honours.The Benoni pro tied for sixth on one under with Kyle Barker, whose stirring finish of three consecutive birdies saw him register a 71.All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs indicated as AMA.135 - Ruan Conradie AMA 67 68140 - Tristen Strydom 71 69, Gregg Blainey (ENG) 70 70, Andrew Carlsson AMA 69 71141 - Jonathan Waschefort 70 71143 - Kyle Barker 72 71, Dean O'Riley 77 66144 - Coert Groenewald 77 67, Ruhan Van Dijk AMA 75 69, Paul De Beer 72 72, Dylan Docherty 72 72145 - NJ Arnoldi 76 69, Nico Du Buisson AMA 72 73, Terence Boardman 73 72, Martin Rohwer 71 74146 - Damian Naicker 75 71147 - JP Rousseau AMA 75 72, Stephan Erasmus AMA 73 74, Ivanna Samu AMA 74 73148 - Bryce Myburgh 74 74, Jordan Burnand AMA 74 74, Wesley Baptiste AMA 77 71149 - David McIntyre AMA 76 73, Jayden Schaper AMA 76 73, Angelo Marques AMA 73 76, Stephan De Beer 77 72, Jacques De Villiers 74 75150 - Duane Keun 78 72, Richard O'Donavan (IRE) 75 75, Bradley Diggeden AMA 76 74151 - Werner Van Wyk 77 74152 - Cameron Gunning 76 76, Divan Marais 77 75, Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 73 79153 - Etienne J V Rensburg AMA 76 77, Teagan Moore 72 81154 - Gary Daoust (BEL) 77 77, Michael Kok AMA 76 78155 - JP Schmidt AMA 76 79156 - Shaun van Tonder 79 77, Renier Venter AMA 78 78, Garth Wolter 77 79157 - Pieter Moolman 85 72158 - Jason Ackerman AMA 81 77, Leon Visser AMA 78 80, Wayne Stroebel 81 77, Jandre Fullard 81 77159 - Marco De Beer AMA 76 83, Armand Van Dyk AMA 75 84, Owen Grobler 79 80160 - Jonty B Shelton AMA 80 80, David Ashley (ENG) 73 87, Ruan Korb AMA 78 82161 - Richard Tsai AMA 76 85, WM Coetzee AMA 85 76, Jonathan Van Aswegen 78 83165 - Tristan Nel AMA 80 85166 - Sam Metcalfe AMA 82 84167 - Daniel Joubert AMA 84 83169 - Kyle Opperman AMA 86 83171 - Hanro Booysen 86 85173 - Duan Nagel AMA 88 85WDN - Chase Paton AMA 86 WDN, CJ Levey 81 WDN