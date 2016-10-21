Turner, Kruse tuck into lead at Kyalami

Justin Turner. Photo: CJ du Plooy

195 - Haydon Heres AMA 100 95

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER

NATIONAL NEWS - Former Sunshine Tour campaigner Justin Turner shot a two-under-par 70 on Tuesday to join fellow Silver Lakes golfer Phillip Kruse in the lead on day two of the IGT Tour’s Race to Q-School #4.The Wanna Be A Champion stable-mates took quite diverse routes at Kyalami Country Club to arrive at seven under 137.The experienced Turner carded an eagle and a brace of birdies on the front nine and ended a run of eight straight pars on the homeward loop with a birdie finish. The amateur, meanwhile, hit less than 50 percent of the fairways, but rode a hot putter to four under 68.Were it not for a trio of bogeys on the front nine, Turner might have claimed the outright lead but the 28-year-old was nevertheless pleased with his day’s work.“It’s been a long while since I’ve been able to walk off a course and say I had a really great time out there,” said Turner.“I took a stumble into a six foot hole during an event in Zambia last year. Since then, I’ve battled to get over a grade two ligament tear in my ankle and a neck injury. I had hoped to get back on the Sunshine Tour via the Big Easy Tour, but I didn’t play well at all.“So I’ve got to go back to Q-School in March. Everything left me in a bad head space, so I took a step back and decided to change some things. I started seeing a new sports phycologist, Greyling Viljoen, and he has helped me to get more positive out on the golf course.“I used to play mostly on feeling as an amateur, but since I turned pro, I got more and more technical about the game. Every shot I hit had to be technically perfect, so I decided to just go back to playing on feeling and I’m hitting the ball a lot freer again.“My game plan coming into this week was to try and put it in the right spots to give myself chances, because if I do it enough times, putts are bound to drop. And I dialled back on the aggression, too, and it all seems to be falling into place for me again.”Co-leader Kruse put himself in a strong position to shoot for a second victory on the country’s premier golf development circuit this season, despite having a horrendous day off the tee.The 20-year-old Ebotse Challenge winner interrupted a run of straight pars on the front nine with a lone birdie at the fourth and notched another four birdies coming home.“I struggled with back spasms throughout the rounds, so I hit the ball horribly, but the putter was red-hot,” said Kruse, who hit only six fairways and 11 greens.“I putted unbelievably well. I had 21 putts, which is probably the best putting round of my life. My short game was incredible. I must give my caddy Michael de Jongh some credit, though, because he kept me in a very positive frame of mind out there.“It was really frustrating, having to scramble like that, but I am very pleased that my short game stood up under pressure. It’s great to be in contention, especially on the Race to Q-School series; the experience and the pressure playing in the last match is really good for my preparation.”First round pacesetter David McIntyre returned a 72 to finish one off the pace and Sheldon Steyn from Zimbabwe carded a 69 to get within two shots of the leaders.A trio players lag three off the pace, including Damian Naicker (72), Jacques du Villiers (69) and KwaZulu-Natal amateur Matt Saulez (70), while Eric Nel produced a low round of the day 67 to move into joint eighth at three-under-par 141.All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs indicated as AMA137 - Phillip Kruse AMA 69 68, Justin Turner 67 70138 - David McIntyre AMA 66 72139 - Sheldon Steyn (ZIM) 70 69140 - Jacques De Villiers 71 69, Matt Saulez AMA 70 70, Damian Naicker 68 72141 - Eric Nel AMA 74 67, Kyle McClatchie AMA 71 70142 - Matthew Spacey 70 72143 - Clinton Grobler 72 71, Johary Raveloarison (MDG) 72 71144 - Paul Boshoff AMA 75 69, Duane Keun 72 72, Francois Coetzee 73 71, Matt Wollmann (ZIM) 70 74145 - Ruan Korb AMA 71 74, Bryce McCabe 70 75, Combrinck Smit AMA 71 74146 - Conway Kunneke 76 70, Angus Ellis-Cole AMA 69 77, David Ashley (ENG) 72 74147 - Ruhan Van Dijk AMA 72 75, Paul De Beer 74 73, Kyle Barker 72 75, Werner Van Wyk 78 69148 - Stephan De Beer 74 74, Dean O'Riley 75 73149 - Bertine Strauss 78 71, Richard Tsai AMA 77 72, Albert Venter AMA 74 75, Dongkwan Kim (KOR) 77 72150 - Ivanna Samu AMA 76 74, Francesca Cuturi 78 72, Keegan Steyn AMA 73 77, David Nortje AMA 75 75, Michael Kok AMA 77 73151 - Stephan Erasmus AMA 78 73, Bryce Myburgh 78 73, Matthew Hands AMA 76 75, Sean Coomer AMA 74 77, Matthew Vogel 74 77, Calvin Caldeira 78 73152 - Leon Visser AMA 78 74, Andrew Carlsson AMA 76 76, Shaun Bernstein AMA 81 71, CJ Levey 75 77153 - Philip Geerts AMA (ITA) 76 77154 - Tristan Nel AMA 76 78, Wayne du Toit 75 79, Dylan Docherty 74 80, Byron Garvie 78 76, Owen Grobler 75 79, Michael Faasen AMA 76 78155 - Bonita Bredenhann (NAM) 78 77, Phillip Montgomery 79 76, Keaton Slatter AMA 74 81, Bradley Van Biljon AMA 81 74156 - WM Coetzee AMA 83 73, Louis Albertse AMA 80 76, Morne Du Plessis AMA 78 78157 - Michael Schutz 82 75, Maritz Wessels 75 82, Chris Haefele 80 77, Daniel Joubert AMA 76 81158 - Ruan Enslin AMA 77 81, Jaco Linde AMA 73 85159 - Sam Metcalfe AMA 83 76, Jason Ackerman AMA 82 77, Dean Berkowitz AMA 80 79, Jihwan Yeom AMA 81 78, Cameron Gunning 82 77, Steven Le Roux AMA 80 79160 - Werner Lourens 79 81162 - Armand Azar AMA 83 79163 - David Schultz AMA 79 84, Terence Archibald AMA 79 84, Mohammed Ismail AMA 82 81, Marais Visagie 78 85164 - Gary Jutzen AMA 85 79165 - Dwayne Coetzee 86 79, Duan Nagel AMA 90 75168 - Shaun Mackeown AMA 86 82, Gareth Anderson AMA 88 80169 - Danel Van Den Berg AMA 88 81170 - Adam Baker AMA 83 87172 - Gustav Erasmus 86 86, Nash De Klerk AMA 88 84176 - Rancan Meyer AMA 87 89