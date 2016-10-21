Translate to: 

Young golfer aims for the big time

Charnay Williams on the Kingswood golf course where a golf day to raise funds to supplement her golf scholarship in the USA will be held on 11 November. Photo: Lyndall Mgadle
GEORGE NEWS - Charnay Williams, a learner at Kenako Golf Academy in George, started golfing when she was in grade four and what set out as "a casual interest in golf", has now led Williams to Tyler Junior College, a prestigious college in the USA with a full scholarship.
 
“I started golf for fun, but it soon became a passion. I’m humbled that I am granted this opportunity,” said Williams.
 
Her parents, Isaac and Veronica Williams fully support her and encourage her passion. Along with golf Williams excels in athletics, long jump and sprinting. She leaves for the USA in July 2017, and although her scholarship offers various necessities, it does not cover medical insurance, airfare, the visa, university registration and pocket money.
 
Heinrich Lourens, placement team manager of Athletes USA says Charnay is a very talented young golfer and deserves the opportunity to pursue her dreams while receiving a top quality education.
 
To help the Williams family cover these expenses, Kingswood Golf Estate will host a golf day to raise funds for this talented golfer on Friday, 11 November. "I would like to say a special thanks to coach Roger Wessels and to the CEO of Kenako, Ron Boon. I feel like everything in my life has led to this point," she said.
 
Charnay Williams Golf day
R450 PP (golf cart included)
R150 PP (Kingswood all in member)
R1 800 per 4 ball4 bbb stabelford - scramble drive
Bookings: heinrich@athletes-usa.com / 079 491 0631
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTO: LUNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
14:23 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
