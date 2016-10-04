Translate to: 

Alex Noren takes British Masters title

Sweden's Alex Noren. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Sweden's Alex Noren picked up his third European Tour victory in his last eight events by winning the British Masters.

Noren closed with a two-under-par 69 to finish on 18 under, two clear of Bernd Wiesberger of Austria (67).

England's Lee Westwood finished with a 67 to take third on 15 under.

Richard Bland, the leader at halfway, shot a 71 to tie for fourth in a group which included fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (70) and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell (68).

Westwood, 43, struggled in the Ryder Cup as Europe were beaten by the United States after being selected as one of captain Darren Clarke's wildcard picks, but returned to form at The Grove in Hertfordshire.

"Of course, the Ryder Cup was disappointing for many reasons, for everybody, really," he said.

"This week, everything has been back together. It was a solid performance."

Noren continued his excellent recent form, with victory moving him into the top 20 in the world rankings for the first time.

"I try to stay humble as golf is a tough game, so I take any win," he said.

"But it's an amazing feeling to have won three times this year as I thought this would not happen to me."
 
08:33 (GMT+2), Mon, 17 October 2016
