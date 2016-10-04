Central solid as Southern Cape fires at SA Mid-Am IPT

Southern Cape’s Ivan Williams. Photo: Shannon Bright.

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER

NATIONAL NEWS - Central Gauteng strengthened their position in the A-Section, last year’s B-Section winners Eastern Province got off the mark and Southern Cape got within one point of Free State in the promotion battle on day two of the South African Mid-Amateur Inter-Provincial at Rustenburg Golf Club on Tuesday.North West fought valiantly, but Central Gauteng drove home a 7 – 5 win and pushed Western Province out of the top spot in the log, while the three-way clash between Gauteng North, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Province ended with one victory a piece.North West got hammered 1 – 3 in the singles, but the host union rallied in the singles with Daniel Jansen van Vuuren, Douglas Mc Cabe, Christo Peens and number one Albert Britz boosting their tally to five points.However, Dylan Keylock won 3 & 2, Steve Williams ended his game with a 3 & 1 smile and Neil Homann and Shaun Stapleton sealed it for Central Gauteng with 2 & 1 results.Gauteng North scored a clean sweep in the foursomes and rode the 4 – 0 lead to an 8 – 4 win against Eastern Province, but the Daisies couldn’t produce the same momentum against KwaZulu-Natal.The teams split the foursomes and halved three games in the singles, but Kalvin Parsons, Corne van Deventer and Lyall McNeill delivered the blows to win the match 6.5 – 5.5 for KZN.As fate would have it, the 2011 champions suffered defeat by the same margin against newly promoted Eastern Province.After a 2-all draw in the foursomes, Dylan Germshuys handed Derek Scullard a 5 & 4 drubbing to set EP on a positive course. Johan Louis Vorster, Ryno Ferreira and Attie Burger added three more points and Christian Pienaar squared his match against Sean Baker for a vital half point.The victory moved Central Gauteng into pole position in the standings with six points and Gauteng North edged Western Province for second on games points, but it could all change again as Western Province get back into action against Central Gauteng and Eastern Province on Wednesday, while Gauteng North enjoys a bye.Ekurhuleni are hugging the bottom of the log, which means the 2014 champions will have to fight till the last putt drops against fourth placed KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday to get out of relegation territory.Free State moved to the top spot in the standings with a narrow 6.5 – 5.5 win over Border, while Southern Cape went on a winning spree to move within a point of the log leaders.After an A-Section victory at the Premier SA IPT and a B-Section promotion at the SA Women’s IPT recently, Southern Cape was devastated to start the SA Mid-Amateur on a loss and the Garden Route side came out guns blazing to defeat Limpopo and Northern Cape 8.5 – 3.5.They burst from the blocks to lead Northern Cape 3.5 – 0.5 and Limpopo 3 – 1 in the foursomes and continued the pounding in the singles.Heinrich Frylinck beat Pieter Marais from Northern Cape 5 & 4 and pummelled Shaun Chandler 8 & 7 to get the ball rolling and Werner Welgemoed, Henk Geldenhuys and Nicholas Mitchell followed suit to pile on double points against their opponents.Ivan Williams – the most valued player at the SA IPT – drove the last nail into Northern Cape’s coffin, while Ivan Norgarb beat Thabo Shingange 5 & 4 and Stafie Barnard halved with Neil Rathmann to put the final points on Southern Cape’s scorecard against Limpopo.But while Limpopo went down in one match, the side showed great spunk in their second clash to mow down Northern Cape 7 – 5.Southern Cape will have another chance to strengthen their bid for promotion against in-form Mpumalanga, while Northern Cape has two chances to get off the last spot in the standings in their three-way clash against Boland and Border on Wednesday.A-SECTION RESULTS – ROUND 2KwaZulu-Natal 6.5 vs Gauteng North 5.5Gauteng North 8 vs Eastern Province 4KwaZulu-Natal 5.5 vs Eastern Province 6.5North West 5 vs Central Gauteng 7A-SECTION LOG(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)1 Central Gauteng (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 21.5)2 Gauteng North (4, 2, 0, 2, 4, 26)3 Western Province (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 15)4 KwaZulu-Natal (4, 1, 0, 3, 2, 21)5 North West (3, 1, 0, 2, 2, 17)6 Eastern Province (2, 1, 0, 1, 2, 10.5)7 Ekurhuleni (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 9)B-SECTION RESULTS – ROUND 2Southern Cape 8.5 vs Limpopo 3.5Limpopo 7.0 vs Northern Cape 5.0Southern Cape 8.5 vs Northern Cape 3.5Free State 6.5 vs Border 5.5B-SECTION LOG(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)1 Free State (3, 2, 1, 0, 5, 19)2 Southern Cape (4, 2, 0, 2, 4, 27)3 Mpumalanga (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 20.5)4 Boland (2, 1, 1, 0, 3, 13.5)5 Limpopo (4, 1, 0, 3, 2, 16)6 Border (3, 1, 0, 2, 2, 15.5)