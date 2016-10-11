Woods may never make successful comeback, say ex-players

Tiger Woods. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Tiger Woods’ decision to postpone his tournament golf comeback has raised more questions about his future with some former players wondering if he will ever successfully return to regular competition.Former PGA Tour winner Brandel Chamblee greeted Monday’s news of Woods’ withdrawal from this week’s Safeway Open by comparing the player’s plight with the late-career struggles of Spanish five-time major winner Seve Ballesteros.Twice major champion Johnny Miller said Woods was “not ever going to be the old Tiger,” although stopping short of writing off the 40-year-old completely.Chamblee described a “perfect storm” of issues that have simultaneously beset 14-times major champion Woods.“What has happened to Tiger Woods is really the perfect storm of destruction for an athlete,” Chamblee said on Golf Channel.“We’ve seen Tiger Woods’ golf swing decay, his body decay and then his chipping decay.“Once you’ve been visited upon by the yips, when you’re chipping it just never goes away.“There’s nothing more exciting in golf, maybe in sports, than watching Tiger Woods, but there are too many hurdles to overcome.“I just don’t see (Woods) overcoming the yips.”