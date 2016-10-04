Translate to: 

SWD Cricket Sedgars Premier League weekend fixtures

SWD Cricket Sedgars Premier League weekend fixtures
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The SWD Cricket Sedgars Premier League competition for the 2016/17 season will kick-off this weekend with the defending champions, Union Stars, who will take on Western Hope in an Oudtshoorn derby.
 
The newcomers in the league, Ramblers, will travel to Oudtshoorn where they will take on Harlequins Forces at the Military Sport Club in Oudtshoorn.
 
The fixtures for the weekend are:
 
Saturday
 
Premier League Competition
NMMU Madibaz George vs Pacaltsdorp; Western Hope vs Union Stars; Harlequins Forces vs Ramblers; Sussex vs George.
 
Promotion League Competition
Calitzdorp vs Dysselsdorp; Mayflower vs Glen Roses; Beaufort West vs Ladismith; Hartenbos vs Thembalethu; Heidelberg vs Slangrivier; Riversdale vs Melkhoutfontein; Kranshoek Cobras vs Wilderness.
 
Women's League Competition
Union Stars vs Beaufort West; Thembalethu vs Western Hope.
 
Reserve League Competition
Western Hope B vs Harlequins Forces B; Thembalethu B vs NMMU Madibaz George.
 
Sunday
 
Twenty20 Competition
Pool A
Western Hope vs Calitzdorp; Union Stars vs Dysselsdorp; Union Stars vs Calitzdorp (Bridgton A).
Union Stars vs Beaufort West; Beaufort West vs Bongolethu; Western Hope vs Beaufort West (Bridgton B).
 
Pool B
Sussex vs Hartenbos; Hartenbos vs Riversdale; Sussex vs Riversdale (D'Almeida Stadium)
 
Pool C
Ramblers vs New Dawn Park; Ramblers vs Blanco; Pacaltsdorp vs Mayflower (Pacaltsdorp Oval).
Reserve League Competition
 
Thembalethu B vs Union Stars C; NMMU Madibaz George B vs Bongolethu B; Pirates United B vs Pacaltsdorp B; Mossel Bay B vs Sussex B; Hartenbos B vs George B

Women's League Competition
Riversdale vs Beaufort West (Oudtshoorn); Mossel Bay vs Harlequins Forces
 
09:10 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
