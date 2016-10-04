SWD Cricket Sedgars Premier League weekend fixtures

Generic image.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The SWD Cricket Sedgars Premier League competition for the 2016/17 season will kick-off this weekend with the defending champions, Union Stars, who will take on Western Hope in an Oudtshoorn derby.

The newcomers in the league, Ramblers, will travel to Oudtshoorn where they will take on Harlequins Forces at the Military Sport Club in Oudtshoorn.

The fixtures for the weekend are:

Saturday

NMMU Madibaz George vs Pacaltsdorp; Western Hope vs Union Stars; Harlequins Forces vs Ramblers; Sussex vs George.

Calitzdorp vs Dysselsdorp; Mayflower vs Glen Roses; Beaufort West vs Ladismith; Hartenbos vs Thembalethu; Heidelberg vs Slangrivier; Riversdale vs Melkhoutfontein; Kranshoek Cobras vs Wilderness.

Union Stars vs Beaufort West; Thembalethu vs Western Hope.

Western Hope B vs Harlequins Forces B; Thembalethu B vs NMMU Madibaz George.

Sunday

Union Stars vs Beaufort West; Beaufort West vs Bongolethu; Western Hope vs Beaufort West (Bridgton B).

Sussex vs Hartenbos; Hartenbos vs Riversdale; Sussex vs Riversdale (D'Almeida Stadium)

Reserve League Competition

Riversdale vs Beaufort West (Oudtshoorn); Mossel Bay vs Harlequins Forces

