O’Riley edges clear at Killarney Challenge

Dean O’Riley. Photo: CJ du Plooy

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Benoni’s Dean O’Riley emerged from a tight five-way battle as the outright leader in the IGT Tour’s Killarney Challenge after another testing day at Killarney Country Club saw just seven of the 50 players who made the cut, break par.O’Riley was five shots behind overnight leader Warrick Druian at the start of day three, but an opening birdie and an eagle three at the fifth rocketed him into contention alongside Druian, Duane Keun, Carrie Park and Matthew Spacey.The 27-year-old from Ebotse birdied 15 and 17 to win the tussle with a four-under-par 66 to post a three under par leading total.Keun closed with a 68 to finish one shot back, Park produced a trio of birdies for a 68 over the last three holes clock in two off the pace and Spacey signed for a 73 to finish in fourth on even-par.Simon Kruger posted 70 to finish alone in fifth on one over, Nobuhle Dlamini from Swaziland is a further stroke back after a 72 and Druian – the leader through the first two rounds – stayed in touch with a flawless front nine, but his title bid hit the skids on the inward loop, resulting in an expensive 77. The 46-year-old followed a trio of bogeys after the turn with a double bogey at 16 and a quadruple bogey at 18 saw him finish at three over.O’Riley has been polishing his swing since April and the hard work showed promising results when he tied for fourth in the Ebotse Challenge last month. Although he didn’t burn up the course in the opening round at Killarney, a 67 in round two and the third round 66 put O’Riley in a very positive frame of mind.“My ball striking the last two days has been really good, especially the irons into the greens,” he said. “I hit 15 greens in regulation today, but the putter is still too cold. I had 32 putts every round, and I need that number to improve. In today’s round, I had seven birdie chances that should have dropped, so it’s a little frustrating, but the key is to stay patient.“I manage to start strong with the birdie at the first, and I chipped in at the par five after I hit my four-iron approach a little too heavy and left myself 30 metres short of the green. I put myself in a good position at the other par five on the back nine (15) and two-putted for birdie and holed a nice putt for birdie at the short hole (17).”O’Reilly will be fighting for a card on the Sunshine Tour at Qualifying School next March and said he valued the chance to play the venue that will host the First Stage next March.“It’s always good to get an early look at the venue, so you know what to expect,” he said. “Killarney is a tough layout, with wicked fast greens. Anything off line or over the greens or past the flag is a punishable offence. The downhill putts are ridiculously fast, so you don’t want to hit it past the flag. You want to play for an uphill putt where possible.“The course set-up this week is what you should expect this time of the season - tough, but fair – so I am not surprised to see so few players below par. This is going to be a tough qualifying venue and I think only guys who finish the week below par, will make it to the final stage. This is the time when the aspirant pros need to take a breath and think long and hard whether they are really ready to switch to the pro ranks.”THIRD ROUND SCORESAll competitors RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs are indicated as AMA:207 - Dean O'Riley 74 67 66208 - Duane Keun 72 68 68209 - Carrie Park 70 71 68210 - Matthew Spacey 72 65 73211 - Simon Kruger 72 69 70212 - Nobuhle Dlamini (SWA) 72 68 72213 - Warrick Druian 67 69 77214 - Stefan Labuschagne AMA 72 73 69, Coert Groenewald 74 69 71, Fanie Wolmarans AMA 70 71 73216 - Eric Nel AMA 72 71 73217 - Conway Kunneke 73 77 67, Juan Swart 73 75 69218 - Johary Raveloarison (MDG) 72 72 74219 - Ryan Wingrove AMA 74 72 73, David Ashley (ENG) 72 74 73, Thabang Simon 70 74 75220 - Dongkwan Kim (KOR) 79 71 70222 - Justin Turner 81 73 68, Michael Schutz 74 77 71, Francesca Cuturi 77 72 73, TJ Bekker 71 73 78, Ruan Korb AMA 73 70 79, Shalan Govender 75 67 80224 - Leon Vorster AMA 76 75 73, Lejan Lewthwaite 77 73 74, Wesley Baptiste AMA 76 69 79, Dylan Docherty 71 71 82225 - Matthew Vogel 80 72 73, Alex Van Heerden AMA 82 70 73, Keegan Steyn AMA 77 75 73, Andrew Carlsson AMA 74 73 78227 - Paul De Beer 80 72 75228 - Adriel Poonan AMA 77 83 68, Ruan Potgieter AMA 73 82 73, Lincon Cele 73 78 77229 - Werner Van Wyk 81 75 73, Calvin Caldeira 74 72 83230 - Ruhan Van Dijk AMA 78 79 73, Evance Vukeya AMA 80 75 75233 - Craigen Clough AMA 78 75 80, Louis Botha 77 76 80234 - Michael Pienaar AMA 79 78 77236 - Shaun van Tonder 82 75 79237 - Bryce Myburgh 80 76 81240 - Walter Behr AMA 80 80 80241 - Maverick Faber AMA (FRA) 85 75 81, Tumie Motale 79 80 82256 - Johann Piek 77 83 96WDN - Gary Daoust (BEL) 79 78 WDNMissed the cut:-161 - Phillip Montgomery 86 75, Johan Van Der Wath 87 74162 - Jack Duthie AMA 85 77163 - Mohammed Ismail AMA 80 83165 - Brandon Lydon AMA 76 89, NJ Van Der Walt AMA 87 78166 - Charles Grobler AMA 83 83, Richard Tsai AMA 84 82167 - Heinrich Venter AMA 86 81169 - Marc De Jager AMA 76 93170 - Jason Thalrose AMA 74 96171 - Dean Schonegevel AMA 88 83178 - Steven Herceg 88 90, Jerome Van Zyl AMA 96 82