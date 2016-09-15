Translate to: 

Southern Cape claims inter-provincial golf title

Ivan Williams was the most valuable player during the 2016 SA Premier IPT. He won eight out of a possible 10 points. This is the third time that Williams has been chosen as most valuable player.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Southern Cape mowed down Gauteng North in a pressure packed final round tussle to claim a historic first victory in the 56th South African Inter-Provincial (IPT) Championship on Friday.
 
The 2016 champions, who joined in the country's premier team event in 2009, defeated Gauteng North 7.5 - 4.5 to convert three successive third place finishes into success on another blustery day at the Fish River Sun Country Club.
 
"I'm beyond words," said delighted Southern Cape president Tannah Harris.
 
"I am so incredible proud of what this team has accomplished. They have sent a clear message to all the doubting Thomas's who didn't think we belong in the premier SA Inter-Provincial – we came, we saw, we conquered."
 
Gauteng North topped the standings through four rounds after knocking out Central Gauteng, Boland and Ekurhuleni, but Southern Cape edged ahead of the youthful side on games points with victories over Boland, Western Province and Central Gauteng.
 
"We had 30 games points to their 25 and, given the way Gauteng North performed this week, we thought we might need those five games points," said Southern Cape manager Billy Valentyn.
 
"In the end, though, the players got the job done in spectacular style."
 
Southern Cape took into a 2.5 - 1.5 lead in the foursomes and needed only four points in the singles to seal the deal.
Ivan Williams and Henk Geldenhuys kept the side on the attack when they picked up the first two vital points. First Geldenhuys beat Dylan Kok 5 & 3 and it wasn't long before Williams followed suit, underlining his title as the most Valued Player at this year's championship when he defeated Marco Loubser 3 & 2.
 
"Henk and Ivan's victories really fired up the rest of the squad, especially our rookies," said Valentyn.
 
""Caylum (Boon) had a tough match against Richard Joubert, who hit everything stiff, but Brandon Cloete and Hans-Jurie Human stayed strong under the pressure to pick up the next two points. Then Jade Buitendag made it five and the victory was definitely ours."
 
Cloete defeated Andrew van der Knaap 2 & 1, Human edged out Estiaan Conradie 1-up and Buitendag downed Philip Kruse 2-up.
 
Gauteng North's Albert Venter and Ruan Conradie won the last two matches against Andre Nel and Nicholas Mitchell 1-up.
 
"I think when Jade won it really hit home that we were the 2016 champions," Valentyn said.
 
"Andre and Nicholas Mitchell had two very tough matches that went all the way to the 18th but hats off to Albert and Ruan for fighting until the last hole to win those games for Gauteng North.
 
"The Daisies were formidable opponents for such a young and inexperienced them. They never backed down and we salute their incredible performance just a year after they earned promotion. It's the nature of the game that there has to be a winner and a loser, and this one is ours to celebrate.
 
"I am incredibly proud of the eight men on the team. Their never-say-die attitudes won the day for Southern Cape.
"I also want to thank Tannah and my wife, our assistant manager, Erica, for all their invaluable support. We are bringing the trophy home."
 
Southern Cape is the South African Inter-Provincial A-Section golf champions after defeating Gauteng. From left: Hans-Jurie Human, André Nel, Brandon Cloete, Caylum Boon, Billy Valentyn (Manager), Henk Geldenhuys, Nicholas Mitchell (Captain), Ivan Williams (Vice-Captain), Jade Buitendag and Erica Valentyn (Assistant Manager). Photo: Shannon Bright.
 
