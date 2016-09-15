Sizzling Spacey gives chase at Killarney Challenge

Matthew Spacey. Photo: CJ du Plooy

NATIONAL NEWS - Overnight leader Warrick Druian and Dainfern rookie Matthew Spacey produced contrasting rounds to pull away from the chasing pack in the Killarney Challenge on Tuesday.

After a superb opening round of 65 at the Killarney Country Club, Druian’s second round 69 was more of a grind, while Spacey grabbed the low round honours with his five under 65.

Druian dropped shots at the first and third, but rallied with a birdie at the fifth, but the former Telkom PGA Championship winner remained patient. After another drop at 12, he reeled in a trio of birdies he finished one under to retain pole position at four under 136.

Spacey lagged five off the pace at the start of round two and blew out of the blocks with three birdies.

The 25-year-old picked up another birdie at the sixth hole before he pencilled his only drop of the day – a double bogey six at the ninth – and notched three more gains on the back nine to finish just one stroke shy of Druian.

The former top ranked Central Gauteng amateur has enjoyed a superb season on the IGT Tour so far with 11 top 10 finishes in 18 starts, including two runner-up and a third place finish.

He broke through for his rookie pro win at the Zwartkop Challenge in July and the solid start at Killarney put Spacey in a strong position to challenge for his third victory on the country’s premier development circuit.

“After I missed out on my card at the Sunshine Tour Q-School, I was really disappointed, but playing the IGT Tour has been great experience for me,” Spacey said.

“I’ve learned a lot about competing against the pros as a pro. It’s very different when you play as an amateur and I’m really enjoying my first season in the paid ranks. It’s been a great education and every week you move the mark just a little higher.

“I’m really excited about playing in the leading group, because it’s something I always enjoyed as an amateur. I welcome that extra pressure.”

Spacey said he drove the ball better in the first round, but his short-game was on song in round two.

“I still drove the ball well, which got me in good positions in the fairways and if you do that, you’re going to hit it close a few times,” he said.

“But the putter was really working well in the second round and it felt like the four week break I took to work on my short game, really came together today. The putter definitely put me in a great position with two rounds to play and hopefully I can keep it going.”

Meanwhile Duane Keun and Nobuhle Dlamini from Swaziland registered a pair of 68s to tie for third at even-par 140.

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER

Dean O’Riley shot 67 to grab a share of fifth at one over with Carrie Park (71), Simon Kruger (69) and amateur Fanie Wolmarans (71), while a second round 67 moved Shalan Govender into a share of ninth at 142 with Dylan Docherty, who posted back-to-back 71s.All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs are indicated as AMA:136 - Warrick Druian 67 69137 - Matthew Spacey 72 65140 - Duane Keun 72 68, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWA) 72 68141 - Dean O'Riley 74 67, Simon Kruger 72 69, Carrie Park 70 71, Fanie Wolmarans AMA 70 71142 - Dylan Docherty 71 71, Shalan Govender 75 67143 - Coert Groenewald 74 69, Ruan Korb AMA 73 70, Eric Nel AMA 72 71144 - Johary Raveloarison (MDG) 72 72, TJ Bekker 71 73, Thabang Simon 70 74145 - Wesley Baptiste AMA 76 69, Stefan Labuschagne AMA 72 73146 - Calvin Caldeira 74 72, David Ashley (ENG) 72 74, Ryan Wingrove AMA 74 72147 - Andrew Carlsson AMA 74 73148 - Juan Swart 73 75149 - Francesca Cuturi 77 72150 - Lejan Lewthwaite 77 73, Dongkwan Kim (KOR) 79 71, Conway Kunneke 73 77151 - Michael Schutz 74 77, Lincon Cele 73 78, Leon Vorster AMA 76 75152 - Keegan Steyn AMA 77 75, Paul De Beer 80 72, Alex Van Heerden AMA 82 70, Matthew Vogel 80 72153 - Louis Botha 77 76, Craigen Clough AMA 78 75154 - Justin Turner 81 73155 - Evance Vukeya AMA 80 75, Ruan Potgieter AMA 73 82156 - Bryce Myburgh 80 76, Werner Van Wyk 81 75157 - Shaun van Tonder 82 75, Gary Daoust (BEL) 79 78, Ruhan Van Dijk AMA 78 79, Michael Pienaar AMA 79 78159 - Tumie Motale 79 80160 - Maverick Faber AMA (FRA) 85 75, Johann Piek 77 83, Walter Behr AMA 80 80, Adriel Poonan AMA 77 83Missed the cut:-161 - Phillip Montgomery 86 75, Johan Van Der Wath 87 74162 - Jack Duthie AMA 85 77163 - Mohammed Ismail AMA 80 83165 - Brandon Lydon AMA 76 89, NJ Van Der Walt AMA 87 78166 - Charles Grobler AMA 83 83, Richard Tsai AMA 84 82167 - Heinrich Venter AMA 86 81169 - Marc De Jager AMA 76 93170 - Jason Thalrose AMA 74 96171 - Dean Schonegevel AMA 88 83178 - Steven Herceg 88 90, Jerome Van Zyl AMA 96 82192 - Ntswelengwe Tsatsimpe AMA 91 101