Translate to: 

Druian drives to Killarney Challenge lead

Druian drives to Killarney Challenge lead
Warrick Druian. Photo: CJ du Plooy
NATIONAL NEWS - Just two months since he lost the first IGT Tour event at Killarney Country Club in a play-off, former Telkom PGA Championship winner Warrick Druian was having a second go in the 72-hole Killarney Challenge at Monday.

The 46-year-old RAW Academy co-owner was the only player to dip below par on a blustery day at the challenging layout as he opened up a three shot lead over Carrie Park, Thabang Simon and amateur Fanie Wolmarans with an imposing three-under-par 67.

“I told the guys this morning they better watch out, because last time I played for myself, but this time I’m playing for Bolt,” said Druian.

“Our puppy got run over six weeks ago and had his leg broken. A win here this week will go a long way to settling the vet’s bill. I’m just glad that Ockie Strydom sat this week out. I might actually have a chance to win this.

“A three-shot cushion is great so early in the tournament, but there are some strong players in the field this week. It’s going to take all my experience and little luck to take it all the way.”

Lady Luck sure was smiling on Druian as he finished what he described as “not a very pretty round”.

“It really was blowing a gale out there, like playing at the coast, and the course is still running quite hard,” Druian said. “The greens are very fast and true, but if you miss the greens, you can make big numbers very quickly.

“I hit a couple of fantastic approaches in the wind, and I used the holes that played with the wind to my advantage, but I also hit some loose shots that cost me. Luckily, I caught a few breaks at the end of my round, too.

“The first three holes are into the wind and I made a great birdie at the third, but at the fourth into the wind, I hit it in the hazard and made a great up-and-down for a bogey. Capitalised on the wind against at the par five fifth and hit an eight-iron to three feet and made the birdie putt.

“At the eighth, I hit another solid approach to birdie distance and made the putt, but gave the shot back at the ninth to turn one under. I made a great par-save at 10, two solid pars into the wind at 11 and 12 and another par at 13 to keep the momentum going. Hit it to an inch at 14, almost a hole-in-one, and I hit a great eight-iron to 12 feet and holed the birdie putt to get to three under.”

Skill and experience carried him through 15 holes, but Lady Luck also played her part over the closing stretch.

“I hit the most terrible shot at 16, an ugly pull that should have been a bogey at the least, but I scrambled really well to save par,” he said. “At the short hole, I hit it well over the green. I was in a dreadful spot, dead behind the green, but somehow I managed to chip it to 15 feet and knocked in the par putt.

“I hit a beautiful three-iron down the fairway at 18 and I had a gap-wedge in, but I caught it fat and it flew into the water. I had to take a drop, so all I wanted was to get the chip shot as close as possible, but the ball bounced once and disappeared down the hole.

“Like I said, skill and experience definitely helped me out there, but a little luck never hurts, either.”


FIRST ROUND SCORES

All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs are indicated as AMA:

67 - Warrick Druian

70 - Fanie Wolmarans AMA, Carrie Park, Thabang Simon

71 - Dylan Docherty, TJ Bekker

72 - Johary Raveloarison (MDG), Duane Keun, Simon Kruger, Nobuhle Dlamini (SWA), David Ashley (ENG), Eric Nel AMA, Matthew Spacey, Stefan Labuschagne AMA

73 - Ruan Potgieter AMA, Lincon Cele, Ruan Korb AMA, Conway Kunneke, Juan Swart

74 - Ryan Wingrove AMA, Jason Thalrose AMA, Michael Schutz, Andrew Carlsson AMA, Coert Groenewald, Dean O'Riley, Calvin Caldeira

75 - Shalan Govender, Clinton Grobler

76 - Leon Vorster AMA, Marc De Jager AMA, Brandon Lydon AMA, Wesley Baptiste AMA

77 - Adriel Poonan AMA, Johann Piek, Lejan Lewthwaite, Keegan Steyn AMA, Louis Botha, Francesca Cuturi

78 - Ruhan Van Dijk AMA, Craigen Clough AMA

79 - Michael Pienaar AMA, Tumie Motale, Gary Daoust (BEL), Dongkwan Kim (KOR)

80 - Walter Behr AMA, Evance Vukeya AMA, Matthew Vogel, Mohammed Ismail AMA, Bryce Myburgh, Paul De Beer

81 - Justin Turner, Werner Van Wyk

82 - Shaun van Tonder, Alex Van Heerden AMA

83 - Charles Grobler AMA

84 - Richard Tsai AMA

85 - Maverick Faber AMA (FRA), Jack Duthie AMA

86 - Heinrich Venter AMA, Phillip Montgomery

87 - NJ Van Der Walt AMA, Johan Van Der Wath

88 - Steven Herceg, Dean Schonegevel AMA

91 - Ntswelengwe Tsatsimpe AMA

96 - Jerome Van Zyl AMA

WDN - Lydon Charnley AMA

N/R - Pieter Moolman
 
ARTICLE: LALI STANDER.
08:20 (GMT+2), Tue, 27 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 11%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 89%
Men
Women
Search
Sir_Giggs
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 60.
Marc1984
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 32.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up