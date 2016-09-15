Translate to: 

KZN & North West in pound seats at SA IPT

KZN & North West in pound seats at SA IPT
Gavin Sole from KwaZulu-Natal; credit Shannon Bright
NATIONAL NEWS - KwaZulu-Natal and North West were off to a winning start in the battle for promotion in the 56th South African Inter-Provincial Championship, sponsored by Tempest, at the Fish River Sun Resort on Monday.\
KwaZulu-Natal defeated Free State 9 – 3, but Ricardo Look from Limpopo spoiled their party and the 2009 champions had to settle for an 11.5 – 0.5 victory against Limpopo.
 
The games points, however, did help KwaZulu-Natal to the top spot in the B-Section Log ahead of North West, who whipped Mpumalanga 9.5 – 2.5 and beat Eastern Province 7 – 5.
 
Eastern Province limited the damage by handing Mpumalanga an 8 – 4 drubbing, while Free State rallied to down Limpopo 8.5 – 3.5.
 
Gavin Sole – an Inter-Provincial veteran of 23 years - led the way for KwaZulu-Natal with double victory. Sole defeated Barend Strydom from Limpopo 2-up and he claimed a 4 & 2 result over Free State’s Ivan van der Merwe to lead the team on a merry march.
 
Rookie Louis Albertse also scored a double, while the team’s other debutant, Jason Broomhead, took the team’s first scalp against Limpopo when he downed Peter Masehela 7 & 6.
 
Gregory Mckay squared against Loock and Clayton Mansfield, Siyanda Mwandla, Malcolm Mitchell and Matt Saulez reeled in the rest of the points.
 
KwaZulu-Natal carried a 3 – 1 lead into the singles against Free State and the match went a similar route.
 
Broomhead and Mwandla lost the battle to Wilco Nienaber and Andre van Zyl respectively, and Mansfield squared against Therion Nel.
 
Meanwhile North West showed some great skills in the three-club wind that terrorized the field in the afternoon,
Having scored a clean sweep against Mpumalanga in the Foursomes, Albert Britz, Christo Peens, Riaan Swart, Slade Pickering and Aubrey Beckley pushed North West into the driver’s seat and Theunie Bezuidenhout halved against Kevin Smith to give the side a decisive win.
 
Eastern Province managed to win one and halve another game in the foursomes and put up a huge fight in the singles, but they couldn’t stop the North West Express.
 
Peens, Pickering, Beckley and Danie van Niekerk added to North West’s tally and Riaan Swart sealed the 7 – 5 victory when he squared his game against Hando Brophy.
 
All was not lost for Eastern Province and Free State, though, who managed to limit the damage by defeating Mpumalanga 8 – 4 and Limpopo 8.5 – 3.5 respectively.
 
Border enjoyed a first round bye and will get their 2016 campaign underway against Limpopo and Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

B-SECTION RESULTS – ROUND ONE
Eastern Province 8 vs Mpumalanga 4
Mpumalanga 2.5 vs North West 9.5
Eastern Province 5 vs North West 7
KwaZulu-Natal 9 vs Free State 3
Limpopo 0.5 vs KwaZulu-Natal 11.5
Limpopo 3.5 vs Free State 8.5

B-SECTION LOG
(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 KwaZulu-Natal (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 20.5)
2 North West (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 16.5)
3 Eastern Province (2, 1, 0, 1, 2, 13)
4 Free State (2, 1, 0, 1, 2, 11.5)
5 Mpumalanga (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 6.5)
6 Limpopo (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 4)

ARTICLE: LALI STANDER
08:53 (GMT+2), Tue, 20 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 70%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 10%
Men
Women
Search
BigPhil
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 43.
easyliving_on_1958
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 52 and 62.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up