Translate to: 

Will Europe miss Casey and Knox?

Will Europe miss Casey and Knox?
Paul Casey. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Europe's bid to defend the Ryder Cup could be hit this week by the sort of Tour Championship curse that undermined the United States before their most recent defeat at Gleneagles.

Two years ago the American team travelled to Scotland in the knowledge that they would not be fielding their strongest possible line-up.

At the time, the most in-form US player was Billy Horschel. He had not been selected because the team was picked before his late surge through the PGA Tour play-offs, culminating in Tour Championship victory at East Lake.
 
Chris Kirk was similarly inspired, winning the Deutsche Bank Championship, finishing fourth at the season finale and second to Horschel in the play-off standings. He too was absent from the American team.

The US have ensured they don't suffer a similar fate this time by introducing what is unofficially known as the "Horschel rule".
 
It means one more wildcard decision still remains. It will not be made before the conclusion of the Tour Championship, with the recipient heading to the Ryder Cup the following week.

And come next Monday it could be Europe feeling as though they are travelling to an away Ryder Cup without their strongest line-up.

This is because Paul Casey has been the continent's most consistent recent force and Russell Knox is also in strong Stateside form. Both are playing to a standard that would make them big assets to skipper Darren Clarke's team.

But neither player is in the continental line-up even though they, along with Rory McIlroy, are the only Europeans competing in the PGA Tour finale.
 
08:47 (GMT+2), Tue, 20 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 70%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 10%
Men
Women
Search
Solitaire2016
I'm a 66 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 63.
Megamind0014
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up