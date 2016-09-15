Will Europe miss Casey and Knox?

Paul Casey. Image: twitter.com

At the time, the most in-form US player was Billy Horschel. He had not been selected because the team was picked before his late surge through the PGA Tour play-offs, culminating in Tour Championship victory at East Lake.

Chris Kirk was similarly inspired, winning the Deutsche Bank Championship, finishing fourth at the season finale and second to Horschel in the play-off standings. He too was absent from the American team.



The US have ensured they don't suffer a similar fate this time by introducing what is unofficially known as the "Horschel rule".

It means one more wildcard decision still remains. It will not be made before the conclusion of the Tour Championship, with the recipient heading to the Ryder Cup the following week.



And come next Monday it could be Europe feeling as though they are travelling to an away Ryder Cup without their strongest line-up.



This is because Paul Casey has been the continent's most consistent recent force and Russell Knox is also in strong Stateside form. Both are playing to a standard that would make them big assets to skipper Darren Clarke's team.



But neither player is in the continental line-up even though they, along with Rory McIlroy, are the only Europeans competing in the PGA Tour finale.

