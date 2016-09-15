Translate to: 

Border wants wind to show at SA IPT

Border wants wind to show at SA IPT
The Border team at the 2016 South African Inter-Provincial; credit SAGA. Front (left to right): Ben Jonas, Nico Joubert, Fellow Ngantweni, Andre du Toit, Lwazi Gqira and manager Denis Jones; Back (left to right): Neil du Preez, Shaun Coetzee and Steven Pope.
NATIONAL NEWS - Border are hoping the weather gods send a robust westerly wind to a certain corner of the unspoilt Eastern Cape’s Sunshine Coast during this week’s South African Inter-Provincial Championship.
 
The 56th edition of the premier team championship, sponsored by Tempest, tees off at the Fish River Sun Hotel and Country Club from 19-22 September.
 
As the 13 teams contesting this year’s event took to splendid 18-hole championship course for the official practice round on Sunday morning, the leaves barely moved in the beating sun. Yet, just two days earlier, some of the early arrivals were forced to abandon ship when a forceful 60 km Westerly zipped around the parklands layout.
 
“We didn’t field a team in last year’s SA IPT at Glendower, but we are excited to join the B-Section battle this year,” said Border president Danie Jordaan.
 
“I guess you could call us the underdogs, but all that could change if the wind shows up in force this week. This is a fantastic risk-and-reward course and a fantastic layout for a match play contest, but it turns into a beast in the wind, especially the prevailing west wind.
 
“Without wind, it will be open season out there, but if it blows, knowing how to play it in the wind will definitely be to our advantage.”
 
If the forecast holds, the field will have sunny conditions with a slight north westerly breeze over the first two days with the wind gathering force as the week winds on.
 
The host province will enjoy a first round bye, but Jordaan hopes the west wind will start showing its teeth by the time Border takes on Limpopo and Eastern Province on Tuesday.
 
“The key to scoring at the Fish River is to keep it in play, which can be tough to do when it blows,” Jordaan said.
“Depending on the direction, you have to play the par fours as par fives and the downwind par fives as par fours. Knowing when to switch it up and how to execute the shots will pay huge rewards and we want to be on the receiving end of those rewards this week.”
 
The SA IPT marks the fifth time the Fish River Sun Hotel and Country Club hosts the South African Golf Association this year, following the Nomads SA Boys U-15 Championship in January, the Border Stroke Play in July, the Africa Junior Open in August and the Border Mid-Amateur Open earlier this month.
 
“The conditions during the Border Mid-Amateur Open were extremely challenging, with strong wind and wet weather both days,” said Border team manager Denis Jones. “Some of the Border IPT players did extremely well, like Steven Pope and Fellow Ngantweni , who finished fourth and sixth respectively.
 
“They are both lining up for us this week and the rest of the team – Andre du Toit, Neil du Preez, Lwazi Gqira, Ben Jonas, Nico Joubert and our skipper Sean Coetzee – also know this course like the back of their hands.
 
“On paper we might not look like a team to worry about, but this is a very tight unit that play hard for each other and they know how to grind when the odds are stacked against them.”
 
The balance of the seven teams vying for B-Section glory in the 2016 SA IPT include Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and North West.
 
In the A-Section, defending champions Central Gauteng will be gunning for a hat-trick against Boland, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng North, Southern Cape and Western Province.
ARTICLE: LALI STANDER
08:59 (GMT+2), Mon, 19 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 18%
No
George Herald 71%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
Curiouslyours
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
MrMarch
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up